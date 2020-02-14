ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Continues Its Investigation of Securities Claims Against Hanmi Financial Corporation - HAFC

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) resulting from allegations that Hanmi may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 28, 2020, Hanmi issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019. Therein, Hanmi reported net income of $3.1 million for the quarter, which included "a $6.9 million specific provision for loan and lease losses related to [a] previously identified $39.7 million troubled loan relationship." According to Hanmi's President and Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Lee, "[w]ith the loans comprising this relationship maturing on December 31, 2019, [Hanmi] received current appraisals on the personal property securing the relationship and ha[s] provided for a specific allowance at the lower range of the appraised values."

On this news, Hanmi's stock price fell $1.77 per share, or 9.43%, to close at $16.99 per share on January 29, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Hanmi investors. If you purchased shares of Hanmi please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1767.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

