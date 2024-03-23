ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - EVLV

NEW YORK, March 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) resulting from allegations that Evolv may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Evolv securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=22743 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On May 23, 2023, the BBC released an article entitled "AI scanner used in hundreds of US schools misses knives." This article stated, in part, that "[a] security firm that sells AI weapons scanners to schools is facing fresh questions about its technology after a student was attacked with a knife that the $3.7m system failed to detect. On Halloween last year, [a student] was walking in the corridor of his school [. . .] when another student walked up behind him and stabbed him with a knife. [ . . .] The knife used in the attack was brought into [the school] despite a multimillion [dollar] weapons detection system installed by a company called Evolv Technology."

On this news, Evolv's stock price fell by $0.45, or 7.56%, to close at $5.50 on May 23, 2023.

Then, on October 12, 2023, before market hours, Evolv filed a current report with the Securities and Exchange and Commission ("SEC") announcing "the U.S. Federal Trade Commission [('FTC')] had requested information about certain aspects of its marketing practices[.]"

On this news, Evolv's stock price fell $0.58 per share, or 13%, to close at $3.77 per share on October 12, 2023.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.