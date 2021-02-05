ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Clover Health Investments, Corp. f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - CLOV, CLOVW, IPOC, IPOC.WS, IPOC.U

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation into potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Clover Health Investments, Corp. f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ: CLOV, CLOVW) (NYSE: IPOC, IPOC.WS, IPOC.U) resulting from allegations that Clover Health may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Clover Health f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2030.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 4, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled "Clover Health: How the 'King of SPACs' Lured Retail Investors Into a Broken Business Facing an Active, Undisclosed DOJ Investigation[.]" The report alleged, among other things, that "Clover has not disclosed that its business model and its software offering, called the Clover Assistant, are under active investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which is investigating at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals." On this news, Clover Health's stock price fell $1.72 per share, or 12%, to close at $12.23 per share on February 4, 2021, on unusually high trading volume.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2030.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Related Links

www.rosenlegal.com

