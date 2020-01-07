ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against 500.com Limited - WBAI

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) resulting from allegations that 500.com may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 31, 2019, the Company announced an internal investigation regarding alleged illegal money transfers following the arrest of one consultant (also a former Director of the Company's subsidiary in Japan) and two former consultants. 500.com also announced that its Chairman of the Board of Directors resigned and that its Chief Executive Officer and Director would "step aside" from his positions until the investigation concluded.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.08 per share, or over 12.5%, to close at $7.52 per share on January 2, 2020, the following trading day, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by 500.com investors. If you purchased shares of 500.com please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1750.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

