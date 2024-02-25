ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Altimmune, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - ALT

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) resulting from allegations that Altimmune may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Altimmune securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=22535 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 13, 2024, market analyst Kerrisdale Capital released a report entitled "Altimmune Inc. (ALT): Fat Chance" (the "Report"). The Report stated, among other things, that "a deeper examination of Altimmune's data reveals a drug [pemvidutide, formerly known as ALT-801] with little chance of competing against either the approved incumbents or the other GLP-1 agonists progressing through clinical trials."

The Report also stated that "[b]oth semaglutide and tirzepatide (Ozempic and Mounjaro) have demonstrated superior weight-loss on a comparable basis, with the added benefit of controlling blood-sugar (which pemvidutide does not)." The Report further stated that "it gets worse: pemvidutide's tolerability is atrocious. Despite conducting a trial that offered free and unfettered weight-loss medication amidst the Ozempic social frenzy, a third of pemvidutide trial participants – and 42% of patients taking the 2.4mg dose – discontinued treatment." The Report summarily stated that "[t]he odds of this crew getting an edge over Novo Nordisk or Eli Lilly – with an inferior and intolerable drug – are slim."

On this news, Altimmune's stock price fell $1.94 per share, or 18%, to close at $8.46 per share on February 13, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

