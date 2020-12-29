ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sequential Brands Group, Inc. - SQBG

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) resulting from allegations that Sequential may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a press release announcing that the "SEC Charges Sequential Brands Group Inc. with Deceiving Investors by Failing to Timely Impair Goodwill[.]" The press release stated that "[a]s alleged, by avoiding an impairment to its goodwill in 2016, Sequential inflated its income from operations, created a false impression of its financial condition, and misstated its financial statements and reports for almost a year." On this news, Sequential's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 11, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Sequential shareholders. If you purchased securities of Sequential please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2006.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:[email protected] or [email protected].

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

