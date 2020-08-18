ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Baidu, Inc. - BIDU

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) resulting from allegations that Baidu may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

In 2010, Baidu founded iQIYI. Currently, Baidu owns approximately a 56% controlling interest in iQIYI.

On August 13, 2020, after the market closed, iQIYI announced that the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission sought "the production of certain financial and operating records dating from January 1, 2018, as well as documents related to certain acquisitions and investments that were identified in a report issued by short-seller firm Wolfpack Research in April 2020."

On this news, Baidu's American depositary share ("ADS") price fell $7.83 per ADS, or 6%, to close at $116.74 per ADS on August 14, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Baidu's investors.

