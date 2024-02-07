Rosen Launches LeatherCraft™, Redefining Comfort and Style with Innovative Replacement Leather Seating

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX)

07 Feb, 2024, 08:11 ET

Reflects the company's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its discerning clientele with the epitome of luxury.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX Electronics Corporation (VEC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), is proud to announce the launch of Rosen's new line, LeatherCraft, a premium vehicle leather seating for new and pre-owned vehicles.

"Over the past three years, consumers didn't have many choices to add accessories to their new car purchase due to vehicle availability. As the automotive industry rebounds, consumers now have more choices and with inventory at the new car dealer increasing, the dealers are looking for additional profit opportunities and more choices for their customers. LeatherCraft brings together the combination of precision craftsmanship, quality, a top-notch industry-vetted sales team, and the reach of VOXX Electronics Dealers, Expeditors and Restylers, to allow the consumer to design the interior of their dreams. Since we touch so many retailers and expeditors over our close 60 years in the 12v industry, it made sense to not only grow our business, but to also bring value add to the restyler community for which many of which we are already are doing business with today," said Aron Demers, Senior Vice President, VOXX Electronics Corporation. 

LeatherCraft will quickly be renowned for its commitment to excellence and craftsmanship, as they will raise bar in the world of luxury seating solutions and seamlessly blend comfort and style.

The introduction of the LeatherCraft™ line will feature:

  • Craftsmanship Excellence: Each kit is meticulously crafted by skilled artisans, ensuring precision, durability, and a luxurious finish.
  • Premium Leather Selection: LeatherCraft prides itself on sourcing only the finest materials for its seating solutions. The result is a collection that not only exudes elegance and comfort but also stands the test of time.
  • Customization Options: In addition to stocking high volume kits, LeatherCraft will offer a range of customization options, allowing consumers to choose from a variety of colors, textures, and styles to complement their individual tastes and interior designs.

To ensure LeatherCraft's product and message are well received, the immediate hiring of a seasoned, veteran team was a must, so Rosen® hired the best, with over a combined 60 years of experience in the replacement leather seating business:

  • Lee Morgan – National Sales Manager / Northeast Sales Manager
  • Mike Needleman – East Coast Sales Manager
  • Evelyn Rodriguez – West Coast Regional Sales Manager

"We're excited to bring on the new sales team and know they will instantly become successful," said Demers.

About VOXX Electronics Corporation (VEC):
VOXX Electronics Corporation (VEC) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a global supplier of mobile and consumer electronics products. VEC is a recognized leader in the marketing of automotive entertainment, vehicle security and tracking, remote start systems, telematics, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). 

VEC sells its products through an extensive distribution network that includes expeditors, mass merchandisers, regional mobile electronics chains and independent specialists both domestic and internationally. VOXX Electronics possesses a strong brand portfolio and its products rank among the top ten in almost every category in which they sell. Primary brands include: Advent, Audiovox, CarLink, Code Alarm, Invision, LeatherCraft,  Omega, Prestige, Pursuit, Viper, Clifford, Python, Avital, AutoMate, AutoStart, AstroStart, and Install Essentials. 

For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxelectronics.com.

About VOXX International Corporation: 
VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in many automotive and consumer electronics and accessories categories, as well as premium high-end audio. Today, VOXX International Corporation has an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and most of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. The Company has an international footprint in Europe, Asia and Latin America, and a growing portfolio, which now comprises over 30 trusted brands. Among the key domestic brands are Klipsch®, RCA®, Invision®, Jensen®, Audiovox®, Terk®, Acoustic Research®, Advent®, Code Alarm®, Car Connection®, 808®, AR for Her®, and Prestige®. International brands include Hirschmann Car Communication®, Klipsch®, Jamo®, Energy®, Mirage®, Mac Audio®, Magnat®, Heco®, Schwaiger®, Oehlbach® and Incaar™.  

For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

Contact: Glenn Wiener, [email protected]

SOURCE VOXX International Corporation (VOXX)

