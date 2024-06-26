Rosen Law Firm Encourages American Airlines Group Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - AAL

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) resulting from allegations that American Airlines may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

So what: If you purchased American Airlines securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

What to do next: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=26399 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

What is this about: On May 28, 2024, after market hours, American Airlines filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K. In this current report, it announced that its Chief Commercial Officer would leave the Company. It further announced that it was lowering its guidance for its adjusted operating margin.

On this news, American Airlines stock fell 13.5% on May 29, 2024.

