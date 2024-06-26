Rosen Law Firm Encourages Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - CMTL

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) resulting from allegations that Comtech may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

So what: If you purchased Comtech securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

What to do next: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=26388 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

What is this about: On March 13, 2024, Comtech filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K. In this 8-K, Comtech announced that on March 12, 2024, "the Board of Directors (the "Board of Directors") of [Comtech Telecommunications Corp.] terminated Ken Peterman as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for cause due to conduct unrelated to Comtech's business strategy, financial results or previously filed financial statements. Upon termination of his employment, Mr. Peterman was deemed to have resigned from his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors and as a director pursuant to his employment contract."

On this news, Comtech stock fell 27% on March 13, 2024.

