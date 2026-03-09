Rosen Law Firm Encourages Elauwit Connection, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - ELWT

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) resulting from allegations that Elauwit may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

So What: If you purchased Elauwit securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

What to do next: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=55125 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

What is this about: On February 27, 2026, during market hours, Elauwit filed a Current Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K announcing non-reliance on "previously issued interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 10, 2025." The report stated that the "an error specific to network construction project revenue recognition during the first nine months of 2025," and the "restatement originates from work done by a third-party national accounting firm hired by the Company to assist in its accounting work prior to and immediately following its initial public offering; it did not involve any intentional misconduct with respect to the Company, its management or employees."

On this news, Elauwit's stock price fell $0.52 per share, or 6.8%, to close at $7.12 per share on March 2, 2026.

