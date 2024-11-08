Rosen Law Firm Encourages Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - KSPI

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ: KSPI) resulting from allegations that Kaspi.kz may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

So What: If you purchased Kaspi.kz securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

What to do next: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=29172 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

What is this about: On September 19, 2024, Culper Research issued a report entitled "Kaspi.kz (KSPI): The NASDAQ-Listed Fintech Moving Money for Criminals and Kleptocrats." In this report, Culper announced it was "short Kaspi, the operator of the largest payment network and second largest bank in Kazakhstan. We believe Kaspi has systematically misled U.S. investors and regulators in its repeated claims – especially ahead of the Company's January 2024 [NASDAQ] listing – that the Company has zero exposure to Russia." Further, Culper announced its "research exposes this grave deception: we believe that not only do Kaspi's relationships with Russian partners permeate every segment of its business, but that in the wake of Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and into 2024, Russia has contributed materially to Kaspi's reported growth.

Our research further unmasks Kaspi's history of shadowy dealmaking, which raises not only related party and self-dealing concerns, but also exposes the Company's vast, longstanding ties to bad actors including sanctioned oligarchs and Russian mobsters. We believe that Kaspi's premium valuation and US listing are at risk, and shares are headed lower."

On this news, Kaspi.kz American Depositary Shares' ("ADS") fell 16.1% on September 19, 2024, and a further 2.7% on September 20, 2024.

Why Rosen Law: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company at the time. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.