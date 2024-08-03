Rosen Law Firm Encourages LegalZoom.com, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - LZ

NEW YORK , Aug. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) resulting from allegations that LegalZoom may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

So what: If you purchased LegalZoom securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

What is this about: On July 9, 2024, after the market closed, LegalZoom issued a press released entitled "LegalZoom Announces Leadership Transition." In this press release, LegalZoom announced that "the Company's current Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jeffrey Stibel, has been named LegalZoom's next CEO, effective immediately. LegalZoom has also appointed John Murphy as the Lead Independent Director of the Board. As part of this transition, current Chief Executive Officer Dan Wernikoff will be departing the Company, including resigning from the Board." LegalZoom also announced in this press release that it was "reducing its revenue expectation for the full year to a range of $675 million to $685 million and its free cash flow expectation for the full year to a range of $75 million to $85 million."

On this news, LegalZoom's stock fell $1.99 per share, or 25%, to close at $5.86 per share on July 10, 2024.

