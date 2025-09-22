Rosen Law Firm Encourages Synopsys, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - SNPS

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) resulting from allegations that Synopsys may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

So What: If you purchased Synopsys securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

What is this about: On September 9, 2025, after market hours, Synopsys issued a press release entitled "Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025." In this announcement, Synopsys' CEO was quoted as saying that "[w]hile I'm proud of how our team navigated external challenges in the quarter, our IP business underperformed expectations. We are taking action to enhance our competitive advantage and drive resilient, long-term growth." The next day, Zacks Equity Research published an article entitled "Synopsys Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Plunges 22%." The article stated that Synopsys shares had "plunged" after it "reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, missing both top and bottom-line consensus estimates."

On this news, the price of Synopsys stock fell $216.59 per share, or 35.8%, to close at $387.78 on September 10, 2025.

