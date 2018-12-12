Rosen Law Firm Reminds Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors of Important December 24 Deadline in Class Action

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Jianpu Technology Inc. pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Jianpu's initial public offering on or about November 16, 2017 (the "IPO") of the important December 24, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Jianpu investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Jianpu class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1436.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the documents filed in connection with Jianpu's IPO contained materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the China Banking Regulatory Commission and three other Chinese regulators had issued rules in August 2016 requiring peer-to-peer ("P2P") lending companies to, among other things, appoint qualified banking institutions as custodians and disclose their use of deposits; (2) China created the Financial Stability and Development Committee to coordinate major financial reforms, as well as implement market regulation and monetary and industrial policy; (3) the aforementioned would likely result in the disqualification of a significant majority of P2P lenders in China resulting in a dramatic reduction in the total number of existing, as well as potential, financial service providers that had been the primary source of Jianpu's revenue; and (4) as a result, Jianpu's Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 24, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1436.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

