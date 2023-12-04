ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - EGRX

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) resulting from allegations that Eagle Pharmaceuticals may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Eagle Pharmaceuticals securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=20722 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On November 9, 2023, Eagle issued a press release stating that "it will be delaying the release of its third quarter 2023 results and investor conference call, previously scheduled for today . . . . The Company requires more time to review potential adjustments relating to the reporting of sales of PEMFEXY(R) prior to filing its Form 10-Q. In addition, the Company expects to revise its previously disclosed 2023 full year guidance downward."

On this news, Eagle Pharmaceuticals' stock price fell $4.16 per share, or 30.36%, to close at $9.54 per share on November 9, 2023.

Then, on November 29, 2023, before the market opened, Eagle issued a press release stating "[e]ffective immediately Scott Tarriff, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has announced his resignation and retirement from his positions with the Company as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director on the Company's Board of Directors."

On this news, Eagle Pharmaceuticals' stock price fell $2.55 per share, or 30.98%, to close at $5.68 per share on November 29, 2023.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.