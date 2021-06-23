ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - DKNG

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) resulting from allegations that DraftKings may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased DraftKings securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2109.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On June 15, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report titled "DraftKings: A $21 Billion SPAC Betting It Can Hide Its Black Market Operations." The report alleges that one of the companies that was part of the three-way merger that took DraftKings public, SBTech, exposed DraftKings and their investors to black-market gaming, money laundering and organized crime. Hindenburg Research claimed that it had "conversations with multiple former employees, […] review[ed] SEC & international filings, and inspect[ed] back-end infrastructure at illicit international gambling websites[.]" Based on this information, the report concluded that "DraftKings has systematically skirted the law and taken elaborate steps to obfuscate its black market operations."

On this news, DraftKings' share price fell $2.11 per share, or almost 4.17%, to close at $48.51 per share on June 15, 2021.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

