ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues its Investigation of Securities Claims Against American Electric Power Company, Inc. - AEP

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) resulting from allegations that AEP may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 21, 2020, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder in connection with an alleged illegal scheme involving bribery in return for Householder's championing of Ohio's House Bill 6 ("HB6"), a bailout of two nuclear power plants which also added an additional monthly fee to subsidize coal plants and eliminated state-imposed mandates on energy efficiency and renewable energy.

Then on July 25, 2020, the Columbus Dispatch reported that AEP, a beneficiary of HB6, made significant financial contributions to politicians and organizations that supported HB6's passage. On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.79 per share, or 5%, to close at $83.26 per share on July 27, 2020, the next trading day.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of AEP shareholders. If you purchased securities of AEP please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1913.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Related Links

www.rosenlegal.com

