ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages GrafTech International Ltd. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - EAF

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) between February 8, 2019 and August 3, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important March 25, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased GrafTech common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the GrafTech class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=22210 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 25, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GrafTech's manufacturing operations in Monterrey, Mexico had for decades chronically contaminated neighboring communities with harmful carcinogenic gasses and particulate matter; (2) GrafTech had signed agreements with local authorities committing itself to improving the environmental performance of its Monterrey facility, but repeatedly failed to honor these commitments; (3) GrafTech had been repeatedly warned over an approximately 30-year period regarding its wanton disregard for the environment and health and well-being of people near its operations in Monterrey, Mexico; (4) GrafTech's operations in Monterrey, Mexico were not in compliance with applicable environmental laws and regulations; (5) GrafTech had failed to adequately remediate the environmental problems caused by the Monterrey facility following the 2019 administrative proceeding conducted by the Department of Sustainable Development of the State of Nuevo León; (6) the government of Apodaca had sought intervention from the State of Nuevo León authorities to curtail and prevent the adverse environmental impacts and noncompliance with environmental laws and regulations caused by the Monterrey facility; (7) GrafTech's purported cost leadership was achieved in substantial part by failing to implement appropriate and effective environmental safeguards at its manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico; (8) GrafTech's capital expenditures and/or related operational projects were woefully insufficient to adequately address the harm that GrafTech's operations in Monterrey, Mexico had inflicted on the environment and people within the neighboring communities; (9) as a result of the above, GrafTech was acutely exposed to undisclosed material risks that GrafTech's manufacturing operations in Monterrey, Mexico would be severely disrupted by government action or enforcement; and (10) as a result of the above, GrafTech was acutely exposed to undisclosed material risks that its supplies of pin stock and graphite electrodes would be withdrawn and/or materially diminished, thereby materially harming GrafTech's business, operations, reputation, and financial results. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the GrafTech class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=22210 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

