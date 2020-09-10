Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. Hires Litigation Powerhouse Neil Flynn to Strengthen Its Legal Counsel Services to Amazon Sellers

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today that Neil Flynn, Esq., has joined the firm as the new managing attorney of its growing litigation department. With over twenty years of experience in state and federal courts, Flynn will guide a formidable team of litigators to better serve Amazon sellers and stakeholders in all aspects of e-commerce. Under his leadership, the firm will continue to protect its clients' interests at every stage of intellectual property disputes: from pre-suit settlement discussions to mediation, arbitration and, if necessary, through litigation, spanning inception through trial. Flynn promises to bring his personal and professional credo of 'pride, poise and commitment' to all cases regardless of their size or complexity.

"With Neil joining the firm, our ability to assert the full spectrum of legal expertise needed to address any situation is significantly stronger. Whether it is a copyright or trademark infringement, or any other intellectual property issue, we can advise and protect the rights of Amazon sellers and e-commerce merchants on all platforms," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., the firm's founding partner. "Whenever an Amazon seller or any other client has a conflict that can't be resolved outside the judicial system, Neil and his team will step in and see it through."

The Columbia University and Fordham University Law School graduate has been handling trials and appeals in state and federal courts, as well as alternative dispute forums since 1997. "It was always my goal from before I even started law school to become a trial attorney. That's the aspect of the law that I really find the most rewarding," said Flynn.

After graduating law school, Flynn joined a respected New York City firm representing parties on both sides of complex, high value commercial, real estate, employment, insurance coverage, business tort, and intellectual property matters, from inception through resolution. Over the next two decades, Flynn honed his craft litigating thousands of matters and trying over a hundred cases. Prior to joining Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., he spent several years in a solo practice serving as a trial counsel to other attorneys in need of his skills and experience.

"Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. already has a strong litigation team with a tremendous staff supporting some excellent lawyers. I plan to build on that foundation so we can be more aggressive in protecting and asserting our clients' IP rights. Sellers on Amazon and other platforms need immediate action when they get served with a temporary restraining order or other notice of a lawsuit against them, especially in federal court," said Flynn. "By the same token, they can't sit still when someone infringes on their intellectual property rights or threatens their ability to succeed as Amazon sellers."

Flynn advises Amazon sellers facing litigation to quickly get representation from Rosenbaum Famularo's attorneys who have handled thousands of claims involving Amazon and other platforms. He cautions that if left unaddressed, a temporary restraining order can quickly be converted to a permanent injunction. To learn more about Flynn and hear his advice for Amazon sellers first hand, click here.

About Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to serving sellers, either individual or companies, on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, Shenzhen, China and Yiwu, China. Interested sellers can contact the firm at AmazonSellersLawyer.com.

