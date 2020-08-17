Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. Simplifies Business Law for Amazon Sellers Nationwide and Globally

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today its new offering focused on making legal services for Amazon sellers throughout the world more understandable and accessible. The service, known as Business Law for Amazon Sellers, consists of strategic counsel and services that protect businesses from common and easily avoidable issues whether they are getting started or looking to expand.

"Starting or growing an Amazon based business can be complicated. We have helped thousands of suspended Amazon sellers get their accounts and listings back, and in the process have learned the importance of establishing a solid business foundation from the very start," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner of the firm. "Our Business Law for Amazon Sellers offering provides the fundamental legal building blocks of any e-commerce business while specializing in the needs of Amazon sellers."

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. focuses on four areas of legal service for Amazon sellers: reinstating suspended accounts, handling intellectual property issues, representing sellers in litigation, and arbitration against Amazon. With Business Law for Amazon Sellers, the firm expands its offering beyond what to do when something goes wrong to what services Amazon sellers need to build a sound business.

Under Business Law for Amazon Sellers, the law firm provides a more expansive list of legal services to Amazon sellers including:

Business, Non Disclosure, License/Distribution, and Intellectual Property Agreements

Contract Drafting and Reviewing

Contract Negotiation and Disputes

Employment Law

Sale of Business

"Amazon sellers need legal services by lawyers that understand their businesses. As part of our practice, we developed a Business Law Video Series consisting of informative bite-sized videos that cover operational best practices of the business," said Anthony Famularo, Esq., founding partner of the firm. "We pride ourselves in offering this valuable asset to Amazon sellers as they establish and grow their companies."

About Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to serving sellers, either individual or companies, on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, Shenzhen, China and Yiwu, China.

