Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., the law firm behind AmazonSellersLawyer.com Reports: Amazon's Book Banning Continues

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon banned New York Times' Best Selling author Michael-Scott Earle's books. Mr. Earle's lawyer states that "In addition to banning Mr. Earle's books, I searched on Amazon and could not find other books that were reportedly also banned by Amazon including Mohammed's Koran: Why Muslims Kill for Islam, by Tommy Robinson and Peter McLoughlin1 and books by Dr. Joseph Nicolosi2 about 'treating' homosexuality.

In Michael-Scott Earle v. Amazon, American Arbitration Assoc., Case # 01-18-0003-2339:

Amazon's witness, Mackenzie Smith , testified that it would not permit by Mr. Earle to publish his books on Amazon's Kindle or Kindle Unlimited programs;

That Amazon was banning all of Mr. Earle's books.

"The larger topic here is not the ban on owning a book about a particular kind of counseling or self-help. And it's not just about wholesale prohibition on one's opposition to homosexuality…Mere disagreement is not allowed." Glenn T. Stanton, a Federalist senior contributor

In the case against Amazon, Amazon was offered a settlement where Mr. Earle would refrain from publishing on Amazon in exchange for the public at large being able to access his books from another publisher. Amazon refused this offer and banned all of Mr. Earle's books.

Amazon did not dispute evidence in the case that it controlled in excess of ninety percent (90%) of the ebook market.

