Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. to Present at Leading e-Commerce Online Masterclass, 7 Figure Seller Summit 2020

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today that its managing attorney and partner, CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., and managing attorney, Rob Segall, Esq., will present at the 7 Figure Seller Summit 2020, a free online event taking place from August 17 through August 21, 2020. The summit will feature more than 30 of the highest earning entrepreneurs and experts in e-commerce.

"Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. has provided thousands of e-commerce and Amazon sellers with legal counsel and services critical to their success. Being part of the 7 Figure Seller Summit means we will be reaching even more e-commerce businesses with valuable information that will help them avoid some of the mistakes made by many when starting and building their businesses," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq. "We are honored to be a speaker among an impressive roster of world-class entrepreneurs and experts in e-commerce today."

"We are excited to lead one of the branding and marketing sessions of the summit. The session will focus on how to avoid having your intellectual property stolen by protecting your sales and reputation on Amazon," said Rob Segell, Esq. "We have a dedicated intellectual property law division in our firm with many years of experience counseling different types of e-commerce businesses."

The 7 Figure Seller Summit was established in 2018 to help e-commerce businesses learn the strategies, playbooks, and best practices from the top sellers, experts, and thought leaders in the industry. The summit has a proven track record of helping thousands of e-commerce entrepreneurs. Interested participants can register for the summit at 7figuresellersummit.com

About Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to serving sellers, either individual or companies, on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, Shenzhen, China and Yiwu, China.

