Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. Wins Arbitration for Amazon Seller Against the E-Commerce Giant, Amazon

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today it has won a major victory against Amazon on behalf of its client, Foto Electric Supply Company (FESCO). The firm secured a final award in the amount of $189,676.74 for charges falsely made against FESCO's Amazon seller account.

"As is usually the case, Amazon adamantly stood behind their unbelievably one-sided agreement terms that worked against our client. We are very pleased with the outcome of this arbitration because we were able to prove to an arbitrator that Amazon acted in bad faith and, as a result, recovered the funds owed to our client," said Rob Segall, Esq., partner of the firm. "We are here to empower sellers and vendors when a decision needs to be taken out of Amazon's hands and lost funds need to be recovered."

In the arbitration, Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. showed how Amazon charged FESCO's seller account for overstock returns that exceeded the amount of product Amazon had actually ordered and paid for. These charges dated back to 2016. Additionally, the arbitrator found that the lack of contemporaneous notice of the returns in combination with a delay of one to two years between the returns, and the associated chargebacks, breached a "duty of good faith" because it deprived FESCO from contesting the chargebacks as allowed by the contract.

"Shortly after our first conversation with FESCO we knew we could help them. The firm quickly understood the details of the case and developed a strategy on how to proceed with the action suit," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner of the firm. "After months in arbitration, we are celebrating the fact that our case against Amazon has been justly resolved."

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. prides itself in providing Amazon sellers with the legal support they need when Amazon refuses to reinstate their accounts or give them back their inventory. Under these circumstances, Amazon sellers have the right to take Amazon to arbitration, which is explained in a video issued by the firm.

About Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to serving sellers, either individual or companies, on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, Shenzhen, China and Yiwu, China. Interested sellers can contact the firm at AmazonSellersLawyer.com.

