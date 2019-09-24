Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP Add New Associate at Law Firm

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP, Suffolk County personal injury firm announces Robert Dallas has joined the firm.

"We are pleased to welcome Robert Dallas to our team of lawyers," said Matthew Bligh, Partner of Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP. We are confident that Robert's extensive experience representing accident victims will allow him to zealously represent our firm's clients."

Dallas, who will represent victims of negligence, has extensive experience representing personal injury clients on Long Island. He is an experienced litigator who has successfully handled hundreds of personal injury matters and has recovered millions for his clients through settlement and verdict.

Mr. Dallas is a graduate of SUNY Albany earning a Bachelors degree in Public Law and Policy. He obtained his law degree from Albany Law School. Robert is an active member of the American Association for Justice, New York State Trial Lawyers Association and Nassau Suffolk Lawyers Association

About Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP

Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP, established in 1996, is a personal injury firm is located in Holtsville, NY. The firm offers legal services for victims of serious personal injury, including car, truck, motorcycle and construction site accidents, medical malpractice and wrongful death cases. The firm's attorneys have achieved recognition as Super Lawyers, Top Trial Lawyers of America, as members of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. For more information about Rosenberg & Gluck and how we can assist you, please visit our website at http://www.lilawyer.com/

