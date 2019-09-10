Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP Announces Michael J. Famiglietti as a Partner

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP, Suffolk County personal injury firm announces Michael J. Famiglietti as its new partner. Mr. Famiglietti had been an associate with the firm for over five years before being elevated to partner on September 1, 2019.

"Michael possesses outstanding legal skills and extraordinary relationships with his clients," said Erin Hargis, Partner of Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP. "Michael is deeply dedicated to providing justice for accident victims. We welcome him to the firm's partnership."

Mr. Famiglietti is a seasoned litigator and trial lawyer. During his time with the firm, he has recovered tens of millions of dollars in compensation for his clients by way of jury verdict, settlement and/or arbitration.

Mr. Famiglietti is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and is admitted to practice law in the State of New York, State of New Jersey and the United States Eastern District of New York His previous experience includes personal injury litigation for a boutique law firm in Suffolk County as well as serving as a fellow to the Honorable Francis B. Schultz of Hudson County Superior Court, New Jersey. Mr. Famiglietti resides in Suffolk County, New York.

About Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP

Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP, established in 1996, is a personal injury firm is located in Holtsville, NY. The firm offers legal services for victims of serious personal injury, including car, truck, motorcycle and construction site accidents, medical malpractice and wrongful death cases. The firm's attorneys have achieved recognition as Super Lawyers, Top Trial Lawyers of America, as members of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. For more information about Rosenberg & Gluck and how we can assist you, please visit our website at http://www.lilawyer.com/

Contact Person: Erin Hargis

Company Name: Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP

Phone: (631) 451-7900

Toll free (888) 545-2993

Email: info@lilawyer.com

Web site address: http://www.lilawyer.com/

The materials contained in this Announcement are for informational purposes only and not for the purpose of providing legal advice. For advice about a particular problem or situation, please contact an attorney of your choice.

SOURCE Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP

Related Links

http://www.lilawyer.com

