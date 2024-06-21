Rosendin Completes Work on SFO's New Harvey Milk Terminal

Largest Employee-Owned Electrical Contractor Serves as On-Site Expert for IT and Telecommunications

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosendin, the nation's largest employee-owned electrical contractor, celebrated the completion of the Harvey Milk Terminal 1 Center at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). The San Jose contractor was the Technology Systems Design-Builder and Systems Integrator on the multiphase $2.4B renovation, including designing and constructing a central concourse, pre- and post-security checkpoints, and ticketing and baggage handling system.

San Jose based Rosendin served as the Technology Systems Design-Builder and Systems Integrator for SFO's $2.4B renovation on the Harvey Milk Terminal. Rosendin is the nation's largest employee-owned electrical contractor, and started working on the airport project in 2016. Rosendin's teams designed and installed three dozen technology systems for operations and passenger use.

Rosendin's role included designing, constructing, integrating, and commissioning several key technology systems to modernize the terminal. These include passenger-focused systems such as high-speed Wi-Fi Internet access throughout the terminal, a Neutral Host Distributed Antenna System extending cellular services, and dynamic wayfinding systems with large video walls. On the operational side, Rosendin's technology teams helped expand SFO's LAN/WAN network across a sophisticated fiber optic and structured cable infrastructure, passenger processing systems, and a robust access control system with Biometrics and Emergency Responder Radio Communications.

"Rosendin started working on the airport renovation in 2016, and we are immensely proud of the project team members and their contributions to modernizing the aviation industry," said Paul Au, Rosendin's Aviation Division Manager. "Our team of skilled engineers, BIM modelers, electrical workers, and support teams designed and installed three dozen technology systems that will change how airports are designed."

Rosendin executives celebrated the project's completion with city dignitaries and airport officials at a June 17 ribbon cutting highlighting the new technology installations. The airport also held a private event on June 1 to thank workers for their dedication to a family celebration at the terminal. Rosendin participated in the classic car show portion of the event outside the terminal, showcasing the company's 1919 restored Ford Model T work truck. The classic vehicle reflects the year Moses Rosendin opened his electrical business in San Jose.

The Harvey Milk Terminal has already earned several awards, including Engineering News Record's Best Project award for airports in 2022. It is also the first airport to earn Platinum LEED Certification.

About Rosendin:

Rosendin, headquartered in San Jose, is employee-owned and one of the largest electrical contractors in the United States, employing over 7,000 people with an average revenue of $2.9 billion. Established in 1919, Rosendin remains proud of our more than 100 years of building quality electrical and communications installations and value for our clients but, most importantly, for building people within our company and our communities. Our customers lead some of the most complex construction projects in history and rely on us for our knowledge, ability to scale, and dedication to quality. At Rosendin, we work to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential by building a culture that is diverse, safe, welcoming, and inclusive. For more information, visit www.rosendin.com .

Media Contact:

Beth Pampaloni

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Rosendin

650-867-9875

[email protected]

Laura Slawny

10 to 1 Public Relations

480-868-9423

[email protected]

SOURCE Rosendin