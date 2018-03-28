Rosendin Electric Named Silver ESOP Award Winner

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosendin Electric has been named a Silver ESOP Award winner by The ESOP Association. The Silver ESOP Awards recognize companies for their work in sustaining their ESOP for 25 years or more. Rosendin is one of 41 corporate members of The Association to be honored in 2018 with a Silver ESOP Award. The ESOP Association is the national trade association for companies with employee stock ownership plans (ESOP) and the leading voice in America for employee ownership.

Based in San Jose, California, Rosendin Electric is an employee-owned electrical engineering, power, and communications provider, and the largest privately held electrical contractor in the United States. With revenues surpassing $2 billion, Rosendin has branch offices nationwide, employing over 6,000 people, and has built upon a 99-year reputation for quality design and installations

"Rosendin's long-term status as an ESOP is one of our greatest sources of pride, and a critical element to our sustained success as a national electrical contractor. Our employees are empowered and committed to the delivery of high value, world-class service which engage our customers and retain them for life. We are proud to have been named a Silver ESOP Award recipient, and wish to convey our appreciation to our employee-owners for their dedication to Rosendin's success," said Tom Sorley, CEO.

As a Silver ESOP Award recipient, Rosendin Electric will be recognized at The ESOP Association's 41st Annual ESOP Conference in Washington, D.C., May 24 – 25, 2018, and will be highlighted at the 27th Annual Awards Ceremony on the evening of May 23.

To be named a Silver ESOP Award winner, a company must be a member of The ESOP Association and have an ESOP in place for 25 years or more.

