Rosenthal Collins Group Appoints Steve Ivey Chief Risk Officer

Starting his role at RCG this week, Ivey joined the firm from OCC (formerly known as the Options Clearing Corporation), the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, where he served as Vice President of Market Risk and Default Management from 2013 until last October, and as Vice President, Stress Testing and Liquidity Risk Management since that time.

Ivey reports to Richard Mackey, RCG Deputy President.

Mackey said: "Steve's impressive leadership skills and breadth of experience in risk management, futures and options will be a great asset to RCG and our Executive Team. He has some terrific ideas and will build on our strong Risk culture."

Ivey said: "I'm thrilled to be joining RCG, a leader in futures with a deep commitment to prudent risk management. I look forward to working with the team to help strengthen the program even further as RCG continues to grow."

Ivey began his rise to management in the industry at O'Connor & Company, LLC. The firm in 2003 appointed him Assistant Vice President, Risk Manager, overseeing the risk management of all accounts trading equity, index and commodity options and futures as market makers or on a proprietary trading basis. He also took on the role of Branch Office Manager. In 2007, he joined Hanley Group LP, one of the world's largest grain options proprietary trading firms at the time. He served as the firm's Head of Trading Risk and Enterprise Risk Management, Compliance and Business Development, creating the entire Risk and Compliance framework for the company.

Following Hanley's acquisition in 2010, Ivey joined Allston Trading, where he became the Head of Risk Management, chairing the firm's Risk Committee and managing its risk management team until he left for the OCC in late 2013.

Ivey earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago and an MBA at St. Xavier University in Chicago.

About RCG

With more than 90 years of experience in the futures industry, Rosenthal Collins Group is one of the world's leading regulated Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) offering trading execution, clearing, brokerage, institutional foreign exchange (FX), managed futures and a full range of electronic trading services. RCG has a wide range of institutional, commercial, professional and retail customers around the globe, as well as a large network of more than 150 introducing broker and correspondent brokerage relationships. The firm has developed its own electronic trading platform, RCG Onyx Plus®, tailored to the needs of its clients. RCG holds clearing memberships on all principal U.S. futures exchanges and has access to world futures markets through a network of correspondent relationships.

