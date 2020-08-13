The result? The innovative product pairing includes an exquisite exotic modern Rose Floral Perfume (not your grandmother's rose scent!) with a bold Red Lipstick. For every woman who reflects her individuality and personality without apology, the must-have duo that says: "It's me – I'm back, better than ever!"

"I have long wanted to introduce a lipstick with my fragrances; I had an "Aha moment." Why not with The Sexiest Beauty?" says Sue.

Heather echoed: "I've long been an admirer of Sue's genius for fragrance, and her Rose perfume blend is my personal obsession!"

As fellow entrepreneurs, they have found total support with each other, and felt it would be the right time to collaborate and pair two beauty essentials to inspire women to look and feel their best. Wearing lipstick and fragrance is equivalent to a suit of confidence armor. It is the first request women want after they have undergone hospitalization. We want everyone to feel equipped to take on this brave new world to feel empowered. Our "Roses are Red" Perfume & Lipstick Escentials is the perfect way to enhance your beauty, feel confident, and announce to the world "I'M BACK."

Inspired by the Rose, the quintessential symbol of femininity and rebirth and the color Red, a call to action, a sense of power to take on the world.

Introducing

THE PERFECT ANTIDOTE FOR THE "NEW NORMAL"

ROSES ARE RED

Perfume & Lipstick Escentials

Rose Scent, Red Lipstick

Eternal Female Symbols

Wear Both, A New YOU

Instagram Contest: Our haiku (above) is inspired by a desire for optimism and renewal. Readers are invited to submit their Haikus about Perfume & Lipstick "escentials." Two lucky winners will receive a set. Contest Rules: Must like & follow all: @scentfullysue @scenterprises @thesexiestbeauty Winners will be announced 12/1/2020

