Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, Tyson® Brand "Chicken Nugget Bouquet Contest" is Back, with New Heart-Shaped Nuggets Just for You

Be Mine: Say it with Nuggets™

Valentine's Day is a moment to celebrate friendship and love between anyone, with many exchanging gifts, even with pets. No matter who you love and are celebrating with on the special day, the Tyson® brand team is giving people the opportunity to express their love in a memorable way.

Starting February 1st, sweethearts can enter the contest by creating their best chicken nugget bouquet, then sharing a photo and tagging @TysonBrand on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #NuggetBouquetContest and #TysonNuggetsofLove through February 17th*.

One lucky grand prize winner will receive $5,000 for a staycation, in addition to a year's supply of Tyson chicken nuggets, with an additional 150 winners each receiving one bag of the limited-edition Tyson Nuggets of Love.

"Nugget bouquets are back in a big way this year, and we can't wait to see how people will share and show their love with nuggets," said Lauren Talbert, senior brand manager, Tyson® Brand. "We're all in need for another reason to smile right now, so whether you're looking to spice up the everyday or share some joy with someone you love, there's no better way to do that than by saying it with nuggets, especially our heart-shaped nuggets."

At the conclusion of the contest, a panel of judges -- including the famed chicken nugget bride Blair and her maid of honor Jenna -- will evaluate the bouquet arrangements based on creativity, presentation, expression of chicken nugget love, originality and overall tie to a Valentine's Day theme.

Love Comes in All Shapes and Sizes





Expressing love for someone can be delivered in countless ways, including sharing delicious chicken nuggets. For a limited time through the contest, the Tyson® brand team is introducing Tyson Nuggets of Love, a heart-shaped nugget made with 100% all white-meat chicken with no antibiotics ever. The new Tyson Nuggets of Love will tantalize taste buds and warm hearts across the country this Valentine's Day season.

"Made with 100% all natural ingredients and the same crispy texture as our other Tyson chicken nugget varieties, the new Tyson Nuggets of Love are perfect to share with your Valentine," said Talbert.

To learn more about the "Chicken Nugget Bouquet Contest" and the Tyson Nuggets of Love, visit https://www.tyson.com/say-it-with-nuggets/ or follow the brand on Instagram , Twitter or Facebook .

*No purchase necessary to participate. Program runs February 1st, 2021, through February 17th, 2021, at 11:59pm EST. Odds of winning depend on the number and quality of submissions. Winners will be contacted privately after submissions have been judged. Click here for full program rules.

About Tyson® Brand

In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised chicken on their table. The brand's portfolio of products includes Tyson Fresh and Frozen Chicken, Tyson Naturals® Chicken, Grilled & Ready® Chicken, Any'tizers® Snacks, Tyson Chicken Nuggets and Crispy Strips. As the brand has grown, our beliefs have remained the same: Be good. Be humble. And always keep it real. For more information, visit WWW.TYSON.COM .

