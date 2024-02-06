Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue…this Valentine's Day, Lindt LINDOR Helps People Say "I Get You"

News provided by

Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) Inc.

06 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Lindt LINDOR invites people to express their love and indulge in sweet moments this Valentine's Day with a pop-up poet experience and new "Love Language" creative campaign

STRATHAM, N.H., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, Lindt LINDOR is making it effortless for lovebirds to convey their emotions with both words and premium chocolate. Accompanying the release of their new television commercial featuring the brand's seasonal theme: "I Get You" – Lindt LINDOR will host a two-day pop-up in New York City where chocolate lovers and those still searching for the perfect gift can savor decadent Valentine's Day truffles. At the pop-up, Lindt fans are welcomed into a branded glass house and receive a personalized poem by a professional speed poet to gift to someone special-- demonstrating "I Get You" in a unique way. 

Continue Reading
Lindt LINDOR will host an exclusive two-day Valentine’s Day Pop-Up on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 1:30-7:30 pm at Gansevoort Plaza under The High Line in NYC. Consumers can stop by to receive a custom poem from a professional speed poet and choose from a selection of truffles.
The Lindt LINDOR Valentine’s Collection is the perfect way to show that special someone, I Get You” this season.
Pop-Up Details

The pop-up is open on Tuesday, February 13 and Wednesday, February 14 in Gansevoort Plaza at The High Line from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Set in a stunning glass house, consumers can escape the winter chill into a velvety, chocolate-filled Lindt LINDOR Valentine's Day haven. Adorned with abundant displays of Lindt LINDOR truffles and cozy decor, expert poets will craft bespoke poems for attendees as gifts to their loved ones along with premium chocolate.

For those outside New York City, the celebration extends on Lindt's Instagram. Starting on February 13, visit @Lindt_USA to submit your own poem request via their Instagram Stories.

Limited Edition Seasonal Offerings

Renowned for their decadent, smooth-melting chocolate truffles, Lindt LINDOR truffles have become a cherished gift during the romantic season. Elevating the Valentine's Day experience, the brand offers delightful seasonal flavors including LINDOR Strawberries and Cream and LINDOR Dark Strawberry truffles.

The limited-edition flavors join the timeless appeal of LINDOR Classic Milk and Assorted truffles, now presented in seasonal packaging. To complete the ensemble, consumers can select heart-shaped boxes in both LINDOR Classic Milk and LINDOR Strawberries and Cream varieties.

"This Valentine's Day, with our Lindt Lindor truffles, we want our consumers to know that when you give just the right chocolate, it triggers a moment of meaningful connection that says, 'I get you'" said Melissa Mendoza, VP of Marketing. "Whether people join us in person at our immersive pop-up in New York City or choose to participate online, we want to ultimately elevate the art of expressing love, making it as sweet and unique as our LINDOR truffles."

To savor Lindt LINDOR truffles in classic and seasonal flavors, visit retailers nationwide or shop online at www.LindtUSA.com.

About Lindt & Sprüngli
Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 12 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 32 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,500 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 5.2 billion in 2023. Lindt & Sprüngli USA operates more than 40 of its own Lindt shops in the U.S. and maintains a wide distribution network through extensive retail and wholesale channels.

SOURCE Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) Inc.

