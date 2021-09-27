Roses Natural Offers Handmade, Plant-Based Household Cleaners

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roses Natural is a company with a mission. The minority-owned enterprise was launched in 2018 by female entrepreneur Roseline Okoro after she failed to find a product that could help her manage her eczema.

In the years since its inception, Roses Natural has created a robust catalog of health and wellness products. Many of these items focus on hygiene. Roseline has personally created popular body washes and butters, hand soaps and sanitizers, shampoos, face washes, and other skincare products.

But the Roses Natural brand doesn't stop with personal hygiene. It also has an expansive selection of household cleaning products, as well. In fact, this is the area that sparked the company's explosive growth.

"Roses Natural started with the dish soap," Roseline explains, adding that "Over time, people loved the dish soap so much that they asked for liquid hand soap." The entrepreneur accommodated the request only to get further inquiries, and before she knew it, her popular new brand was off to the races.

Roses Natural's household cleaner line includes products for a wide variety of situations. These include:

Detergents;

Oxygen bleach

Dish soaps

Multi-surface Cleaners

Glass Cleaners

bathroom Cleaner;

A daily shower spray.

All of these products bring together Roseline's passion for natural ingredients and her scientific knowledge. This was acquired during her years getting a B.SC in Pharmaceutical Science at The Ohio State University.

The results of this combination are an array of household cleaners that are safe and effective. Roses Natural products are plant-based and all-natural. Each product is also hypoallergenic, using essential oils for fragrance or avoiding scents altogether. They're kid-safe and great for those with sensitive skin.

"Roses Natural household cleaning essentials are made with plant-based ingredients and real essential oils," Roseline says, "They are non-toxic, biodegradable, hypoallergenic, and tough on stains but gentle on skin."

There is no end to the number of eco-friendly labels and greenwashed initiatives made by various health and wellness brands. However, often these are merely skin-deep commitments that aren't reflected in the products themselves.

Roses Natural stands out as a company that is truly sticking to its standards. From using natural, safe ingredients to creating effective household cleaners, the company is coming through on its promise to create "products that are good for the earth and good for you."

About Roses Natural: Roses Natural was created by Roseline Okoro and launched in 2018. The company operates out of Katy, Texas. The brand combines Roseline's passion for natural ingredients, developed during her childhood in Nigeria, and her scientific knowledge and training. Learn more about Roses Natural at rosesnatural.com.

