Rosetta Analytics Co-Founder Julia Bonafede One of Four Women Named by The Hedge Fund Journal in Tomorrow's Titans 2021 List of 50 Managers

CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosetta Analytics, Inc., an alternative asset manager that is pioneering the use of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to build and manage investment strategies for institutional clients, today announced that Julia Bonafede, co-founder and head of investments, has been named one of Tomorrow's Titans for 2021 by The Hedge Fund Journal.

Bonafede is one of 50 portfolio managers named in the sixth edition of The Hedge Fund Journal's Tomorrow's Titans report and one of only four women featured by the London-based publication.

The report highlights portfolio managers in distinctive strategies with promising performance and the potential to grow assets. Nominations come from The Hedge Fund Journal's network of readers, including pension funds; family offices; endowments and foundations; funds of funds; private banks and wealth managers; insurance companies; prime brokers; administrators; custodians; depositaries; law firms; accountancy firms; exchanges; and technology providers.

"Rosetta is 100% AI in terms of building autonomous algorithms that let the data speak. By using deep reinforcement learning, our investment models allocate risk to achieve optimal market exposure to maximize returns," Bonafede said. "On behalf of the Rosetta team, I am honored to be recognized by The Hedge Fund Journal for our innovative work showing the effective use of neural networks in identifying actionable investment signals."

Rosetta has four live investment strategies applying advanced AI and deep reinforcement learning to liquid markets. Verger Capital Management, an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO), provides capital support and is an investor in Rosetta's strategies.

Before launching Rosetta, Bonafede worked for 24 years at Wilshire Associates, where she served as president of Wilshire Consulting, managing director of Wilshire Analytics, and a board member of the parent company.

About Rosetta Analytics

Rosetta Analytics, Inc. is an active alternative asset manager that is pioneering the use of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to build and manage liquid investment strategies. Founded in 2016 by industry veterans Julia Bonafede and Angelo Calvello, Rosetta is backed and seeded by Verger Capital Management, an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) whose mission is to invest in the lives of others by serving exclusively non-profit foundations and endowments. For more information, visit www.rosetta-analytics.com.

