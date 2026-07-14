Education.com Hits 40,000 Resources--For Learning On Screen, Off Screen and Everywhere in Between

The most comprehensive learning library for teachers, parents and homeschoolers just got bigger

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A teacher trying to fill five unexpected minutes before lunch. A sixth grader reading at a second-grade level. A homeschool parent teaching four children across multiple grades. They all need something different.

That's why Education.com has spent years building one of the most comprehensive learning libraries in education. This summer, that library reached a new milestone: more than 40,000 educator-created resources designed to help students learn in ways that work best for them.

The growing collection includes worksheets, games, lesson plans, guided lessons, workbooks, science activities, crafts and hands-on projects spanning preschool through eighth grade. A student might practice reading through an interactive game one day, complete a history scavenger hunt the next or tackle a printable math challenge later in the week. Recent additions such as Roly's Road Trip Summer Packet and the Winter Break Packet have expanded the library further, giving teachers and families even more engaging, ready-to-use resources in a single destination.

"Every child learns differently, and every educator needs a variety of ways to bring lessons to life," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, Education.com's parent company. "Having access to 40,000 resources means that whether you're teaching a classroom, homeschooling your children or helping with homework at the kitchen table, you're more likely than ever to find exactly what you need."

The milestone is only part of the story. Over 18 million Education.com worksheets are downloaded every year. More than 295 million games have been played on the platform. And 10,000 new members join every day—contributing to a community that spans 195 countries and includes millions of teachers.

One library, many learners

No two learners follow the same path. Some need help catching up. Others are ready to move ahead. Some thrive with structure, while others need room to explore. Finding the right resource at the right moment can change everything.

For Melinda, a special education teacher in California, the value of a large resource library isn't measured by the number of materials available. It's measured by what those materials make possible.

Using Education.com, she can differentiate instruction, monitor student progress and adapt learning experiences for any student.

"I have sixth graders reading at a second-grade level, and they have no idea they're doing a lower-level lesson. I can assign a curriculum that meets them where they are while still exposing them to grade-level standards—and I have the evidence to show it's working," she said. "It gives me confidence that I'm truly differentiating instruction. My students with ADHD love how quick and interactive the activities are. My students with autism love the feedback and knowing exactly where they'll go next. Since it's fun and engaging, they actually ask to do it."

For people who homeschool, like Chantel in Alabama, the challenge is different but familiar: teaching multiple children with different interests, abilities and learning needs.

"My grandchildren love the guided lessons and come to me every day asking to do them," she said. "They enjoy the worksheets, the arts and crafts and all the different activities. I'm able to plan lessons specifically for each child, and I center my teaching around this website more than any other that I use."

Forty thousand resources. Countless ways to use them.

About Education.com

Education.com is one of the world's largest online learning libraries, providing resources to nearly 50 million members across 195 countries. With more than 40,000 worksheets, games, lesson plans and activities spanning kindergarten through grade 8, Education.com empowers teachers, parents and students to make learning happen anywhere. Education.com is part of the IXL Learning family of brands, which also includes IXL, Rosetta Stone, Dictionary.com, Thesaurus.com, TPT, SpanishDictionary.com, inglés.com, FrenchDictionary.com, Wyzant, Vocabulary.com, ABCya, Carson Dellosa Education and Evan-Moor Educational Publishers. Discover how IXL Learning's products are shaping the future of education by exploring its newsroom.

Press Contact

Joslyn Chesson

IXL Learning

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SOURCE IXL Learning