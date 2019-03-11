RosettaBooks and Juggernaut to Publish Memoir by Rajat Gupta, Ex-CEO of McKinsey & Co.

Juggernaut Books (which acquired the book for India), and RosettaBooks (which licensed the book for North America and the UK) will simultaneously publish in hardcover and eBook to all major retailers on March 24, 2019.

"[Gupta] sees this book as the testimony he never gave — and it will be the first time he speaks at length on the record," said Chiki Sarkar, publisher and founder of Juggernaut Books.

For nine years, Rajat Gupta led McKinsey & Co.—the first foreign-born person to head the world's most influential management consultancy. He was also the driving force behind major initiatives such as the Indian School of Business and the Public Health Foundation of India. He sat on the boards of the Gates Foundation and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, as well as corporate boards including Goldman Sachs, American Airlines, and Procter & Gamble.

Gupta was sentenced to two years imprisonment, which he served in Massachusetts. Throughout his trial and imprisonment, Gupta has fought the charges and maintains his innocence to this day.

Gupta reflects on the heartbreaks of his childhood, challenges as a young executive in the United States, a rare glimpse into the elite and secretive culture of McKinsey, and the hardships of prison life.

"The publication of this book is a rare international event for the business world of India and the United States," said Arthur Klebanoff, CEO of RosettaBooks.

Candid, compelling, and poignant, Mind Without Fear is an extraordinary human story of a man who had it all before he lost everything except his faith.

