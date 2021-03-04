Rosewood Baha Mar Reopens Today On Nassau In The Bahamas

"We are thrilled to be welcoming guests back to our one-of-a-kind island destination after all this time," said Luigi Romaniello, Managing Director of Rosewood Baha Mar. "Our team has been working round the clock to ensure guests feel confident and all expectations are exceeded from our new health and safety programs, to the opening of Café Boulud The Bahamas; a partnership that will perfectly blend Chef Daniel's creative French cuisine with quintessential Bahamian ingredients."

With testing of vital importance to travel in 2021, the hotel will house a dedicated on-property testing center, allowing guests to receive complimentary COVID-19 Antigen and when required, RT-PCR tests. The property will facilitate quarantine should guests test positive on the resort, with courtesy suite accommodations and a daily resort dining credit of $150 per person per day for up to 14 days or until the guest receives a negative COVID-19 result. Most importantly, should the guest need to return earlier, Baha Mar will provide private air travel to return the guest and their immediate family to the U.S. mainland free of charge.

Having the peace of mind guaranteed, guests can return to Rosewood Baha Mar's elegant island sanctuary and enjoy new tastes being served at Café Boulud The Bahamas. The menu at the new restaurant will feature some classical French dishes synonymous with Chef Daniel, while incorporating local ingredients and flavors, exemplifying Rosewood's A Sense of Place philosophy. Locally sources ingredients will be used throughout the menu to include market-inspired dishes such as the Yellowfin Tuna Carpaccio and Strawberry Grouper. Some of Chef Daniel's signature dishes include French classics such as the Tournedos Rossini Beef Tenderloin served with Pomme Dauphine and a Black Truffle Sauce.

Younger guests are welcomed back to enjoy all the new programs on offer at Rosewood Baha Mar's Explorer's Club, providing an interactive, educational adventure for children ages 4-12. Explorers are invited to board the "Ship of Wonder" and unlock the many adventures that await them at the Captain's Club and within the Captain's Quarters. Explorers can engage in fun daily programs and hands-on activities, from being a junior chef and making a variety of food creations, to being an artist and making murals, sculptures and sketches. Whether it's stories, movies or games, Junkanoo costumes, drum beating or cowbell shaking, Explorers will be entertained on board the "Ship of Wonder."

Set on the pristine white sands of Nassau's Cable Beach, Rosewood Baha Mar offers the ultimate destination for a relaxing Caribbean getaway. The sophisticated beach resort offers a range of accommodations including 230 guestrooms, suites and ocean-side villas that epitomise Caribbean glamour, along with five signature-dining venues, private pools, and Sense, A Rosewood Spa.

A King, double occupancy room at Rosewood Baha Mar starts from USD$660 per night (approx. £508 per night). To book contact +1 800 447 3496 or visit www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/baha-mar

