Rosewood Chongqing To Open In 2030

"Chongqing is quickly becoming a powerhouse of both business and recreational activity," said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "It's thrilling to have our latest project emerge in such an impactful city and to have the opportunity to play a real role in transformation of Chongqing's luxury hospitality landscape. It's the perfect place to continue our Asian expansion and we look forward to providing our affluential explorers with exceptional access to all it has to offer."

Sitting in close proximity to the City Center and high-end shopping and dining outlets, as well as multiple transportation hubs including an impressive subway interchange station on site, Rosewood Chongqing will be housed in a new build, mixed-use development and serve as an ideal gateway to the destination's myriad business, leisure and cultural offerings. The hotel will occupy the most significant of the project's four towers, which spans 470 meters and 103 floors and is the tallest building in the city and the twelfth tallest building in the world. Together the towers will also feature deluxe offices, apartments, residences, retail shops and public green spaces to present not only an entirely new lifestyle experience, but a completely revitalized city skyline.

Upon completion, the hotel will offer 183 refined accommodations, including 25 spacious suites. Apart from four dining outlets – a bistro, a living room, a Chinese restaurant and a specialty bar, the hotel will also feature Sense, A Rosewood Spa® with multiple treatment rooms, a fitness center and an indoor swimming pool to create a serene urban sanctuary in the bustling city center. Rosewood Chongqing will also offer 945 square meters of meeting and event space for gatherings, including a grand ballroom.

Rosewood Chongqing marks the latest addition to the brand's most impressive pipeline to date and evidences Rosewood's strategic expansion in Asia: when it opens, it will be the brand's eighteenth property on the continent and the tenth in the Greater China area alone. This project follows the recent announcements of Rosewood Miyakojima and Rosewood Hangzhou and adds to the additional pipeline properties in key areas including Shanghai, Hoi An and Shenzhen.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 27 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 16 countries, with 25 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rent in extraordinary destinations within the brand's wide-ranging portfolio.

About Sunac China Holdings Limited

Sunac China Holdings Limited, a listed company on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, was established in 2003. With real estate as its core business, Sunac adopts to the "real estate +" strategy. Its business covers real estate development, property management, conferences and exhibitions, tourism services, theme parks, commercial operations, hotel operations, medical and health care, IP development and operation, and media content production. After years of steady development, Sunac has the comprehensive capability of urban development and industrial property operation. In 2020, Sunac rebranded its positioning from "a service provider for Chinese families" to a "co-builder of a better city", through engineering its industrial advantages, shaping a better community, and practicing corporate social responsibility. Sunac fully participates in the co-construction of China's cities, uses the promotes the coordinated development of industries and urban employment, improve happiness index of local families, creating a harmonious and better coexistence of the people, the industries and the cities.

