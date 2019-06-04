Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Announces Innovative Programming In Celebration Of Global Wellness Day

"Global Wellness Day is an annual highlight for the entire Rosewood Hotels & Resorts team, and we're thrilled to once again play our part in promoting the importance of health and wellness among our affluential explorers around the world," says Niamh O'Connell, group vice president of guest experience and wellness for Rosewood Hotel Group. "In keeping with our guiding A Sense of Place ® philosophy, we've developed an inspired selection of activities that highlight the local practices and offerings of our distinct destinations, providing a meaningful learning moment in addition to a personally invigorating one."

Global Wellness Day offerings at Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® will include:

Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel ( France ): The Parisian palace hotel will host various fitness classes set against the beautiful backdrop of the City of Lights, including boxing, yoga and a unique outdoor bootcamp. Special spa treatments and tutorials created for the occasion range from a David Lucas hair detox to a Maison Caulières fragrances presentation.

For more details on the Global Wellness Day activities, please visit https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/luxury-hotel-offers/Global-Wellness-Day.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 27 one-of-a-kind luxury properties in 15 countries, with 21 new hotels under development. Each Rosewood hotel embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Beijing, Rosewood London and Rosewood Hong Kong.

For more information: rosewoodhotels.com

