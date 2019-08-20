Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® Announces Luxury Lifestyle Authority Aerin Lauder As The Newest Rosewood Curator

The founder of AERIN, a global luxury lifestyle brand that offers curated collections of beauty, fashion and home décor products, Lauder has a longstanding love for Bermuda, having honeymooned on the island at the urging of her grandmother, Estée Lauder. Through her personal brand and her role as the style and image director for her grandmother's corporation, one of the most prolific and influential cosmetic companies in the world, Lauder has solidified herself as an authority on living beautifully, a way of being for which the destination of Bermuda is renowned. As the Curator for Rosewood Bermuda, Lauder provides her insider advice for traveling to Bermuda and beyond.

In addition to serving as a Rosewood Curator, Lauder also partnered with Rosewood Bermuda to bring AERIN's first-ever hotel amenity line to the resort. Launched in conjunction with the resort's reopening in April 2018, the line features six, coral palm-scented bath and body products and a fragrance bar.

With her passion for fashion, Lauder insists that travel begins prior to departure with the packing process. For an island getaway, her essential items are white jeans, floral blouses, breezy dresses and flat sandals, all of which she styles with statement earrings from her friend and favorite jeweler, Rebecca de Ravenel. Also on Lauder's packing list are a wide brim hat, Berenford sunglasses and light-colored swimsuits for the beach, as well as a wide array of beauty and skincare products. High-SPF sunblock, advanced night repair and bronzer from Estée Lauder and AERIN's coral palm roller ball fragrance are among her top packing picks.

Upon arrival to a new destination, Lauder prefers exploring to sticking to a strict plan. As such, she recommends taking a walk when first touching down to excite the senses while simultaneously getting a glimpse of the locale's authentic offerings. In Bermuda, this experience introduces guests to the bright colors and natural flora and fauna of the island – attributes that Lauder hails as some of Bermuda's most enchanting. While her favorite flowers, Bermudian Freesia and Oleanders, can be found all around the island, the Botanical Gardens in Paget Parish provides a premier opportunity to encounter all of Bermuda's most beautiful blooms. Once acclimated, Lauder's travel philosophy is to live as a local, from dining to shopping to seeing the sites. Her souvenir searching adheres to this attitude as well, and she frequently brings pieces she discovered during her travels into her own boutiques.

"I get a lot of inspiration from travel – most of the AERIN beauty fragrances and candles are inspired by places I have been. The colors, scents and traditions of foreign countries fascinate me, and from the island's pink sands to bright blue water to candy colored homes, everything is just so vibrant and beautiful in Bermuda," said Lauder. "What's more, it feels like you're a million miles away, but it is so easy to get to. If you're located on the east coast, you can easily go for the weekend and have two full days at the beach."

Lauder's complete Curator interview, including her destination and travel trips, can be found on Rosewood Conversations, the brand's online travel digital platform.

First launched in 2013, the Rosewood Curator program includes fashion icons Anna Dello Russo and Iris Apfel, prima ballerina Tan Yuan Yuan, designer Zac Posen, Academy award-winning actress Allison Janney, and art expert Emmanuel Perrotin, among others. To reach and watching the Rosewood Curator interviews, go to rosewoodhotels.com/conversations.

About Rosewood Bermuda

Rosewood Bermuda is a renowned residential and resort community with breath-taking vistas of Castle Harbour, Harrington Sound and the Atlantic Ocean. Opened in 2009 as Rosewood Tucker's Point, the property is one of Bermuda's premier luxury resorts and was the island's first-ever property to offer a fractional ownership club in addition to whole ownership homes. Rosewood Bermuda temporarily closed January 2, 2018, for a comprehensive renovation that will include a complete refresh of the resort's guestrooms, new and elevated food and beverage outlets, expanded meeting spaces, and enhancements to Sense, A Rosewood Spa ®, the Beach Club and the Golf Clubhouse. Upon reopening, the landmark property will debut as Rosewood Bermuda and will offer guests, homeowners and members new opportunities to relax, unwind and immerse themselves in the local culture.

Visit https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/bermuda for additional information or follow the latest news through the hotel's social media channels on Twitter & Instagram @RWBermuda or on facebook.com/rosewoodbermuda.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 27 one-of-a-kind luxury properties in 15 countries, with 21 new hotels under development. Each Rosewood hotel embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Beijing, Rosewood London and Rosewood Hong Kong.

For more information: rosewoodhotels.com

Connect with us: Facebook Twitter Instagram WeChat @RosewoodHotels

Media Contacts:





North America United Kingdom Callie Stanton Amelia Strange Nike Communications Bacchus PR Telephone: +1 646 654 3438 Telephone: +44 20 8968 0202 Email: cstanton@nikecomm.com Email: amelia@bacchus.agency



Hong Kong Mainland China and Asia Connie Wong Sachi Yin We Worldwide We Red Bridge Telephone: +852 2578 2179 Telephone: +86 21 2287 3621 Email: conniewo@we-worldwide.com Email: syin@we-redbridge.com



Thailand and Southeast Asia

Nopnarit Lieopanich (Zaadeu)

Z Communications

Telephone: +66 81 444 8444

Email: zaadeu@groupzinternational.com



SOURCE Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.rosewoodhotels.com

