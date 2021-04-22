Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Is Crafting Culture Through Community With Rosewood Placemakers

Conductors of Culture and Community PlaceMakers are the people who give voice and character to their communities through their purpose-driven points of view and ensuing innovations, ultimately transforming a space into a 'place' ripe for discovery. Authorities in art, science and culture, PlaceMakers offer opportunities for exploring their niche areas of expertise while simultaneously highlighting the essential elements and traits of their respective destinations. Carefully created for Rosewood guests and brand loyalists, each PlaceMaker will grant guests privileged access to his or her locale through unique activations and programming, digital productions and expertly curated destination guides. By extending this new, insider's lens through which to take in a location, Rosewood's PlaceMakers intend to initiate strong, lifelong connection through shared experience.

"Rosewood is not just a hotel brand, but an architect of transformative experiences that forge an everlasting link between our guests and the cultures that they interact with. In fact, our fundamental notion of Relationship Hospitality maintains that true hospitality is measured by the meaningful relationships that are cultivated between our guests, associates and neighbors," said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "Our properties exist to spark conversations and encounters that facilitate these connections, and now with the support of our new PlaceMakers, we have even greater opportunity to do so. By gracing Rosewood's global community with an invitation to uncover the quintessential elements of their cultures and crafts, these visionaries provide our guests with an even deeper immersion into the destinations that we are so grateful to be a part of."

Inaugural PlaceMakers and Programming

Hailing from every corner of the world with deep roots in Rosewood's destinations, PlaceMakers span six pillars of expertise including Art & Entertainment, Style & Design, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellbeing, Family & Lifestyle, and Sustainability. Launching today are the first set of PlaceMakers: Philip Huang, a sustainable clothing designer, on behalf of Rosewood Phuket; Catie Miller and Boniface Verney-Carron of Oona Series, an innovative and multi-dimensional wellness platform, on behalf of Rosewood London; and Liu Min and Ian Hylton of Ms MIN, one of China's most innovative luxury fashion labels, on behalf of Rosewood Beijing.

Philip Huang – Unending Traditions

Merging indigenous knowledge relayed from generations past with contemporary style and design, Philip Huang produces versatile, modern clothing with an artisanal touch. Using plant-based natural dyes, organic fibers, and hand-made textiles and accessories, and in partnership with artisans that have kept the techniques of their ancestors alive, Huang draws from the land to create striking and sustainable pieces for everyday wear. This May, Huang will take residency at Rosewood Phuket to host "The Future of Tradition," a weekend-long series of curated workshops and events celebrating community, culture and sustainability. From an indigo dying workshop to a lesson on repurposing plants, food and foliage into art, Huang and his artisan friends will introduce guests to the intricacies of their crafts, with special sessions exclusively for kids to enjoy, as well. Distinctive dining experiences, including a "Black Tie Sarong" Dinner at the resort's Ta Khai and a Sunday Brunch at Red Sauce, will further immerse guests in the creative spirit of Thai culture.

Catie Miller and Boniface Verney-Carron – The Power of Healing through Fluidity

Leveraging the complementary powers of movement and stillness and rooted in a belief that growth is best accomplished through connection, Oona Series is one of London's newest institutions for integrative health and wellness. Catie Miller, a lifelong dancer and natural performer, and Boniface Verney-Carron, a registered Osteopath and holistic coach, support clients in unlocking improved physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing. Through the Rosewood Reset Experience, guests of Rosewood London will be invited to participate in the ultimate post-pandemic reset retreat, inclusive of one-on-one mindfulness, movement and fitness sessions with Miller and lifestyle consultations with Verney-Carron, personalized spa treatments and healthy food and beverage offerings. For those who prefer an ad hoc approach, a portal of digital workout classes and wellness videos will be available for guests to enjoy from the comfort of their guestroom or suite. Oona will also develop Rosewood London's calendar of activities for Global Wellness Day, an annual event dedicated to living well and rediscovering internal equilibrium, taking place this year on June 12. Featuring a 30-minute barre session in the hotel's beautiful outdoor courtyard, as well as an illuminating panel talk with leading wellness specials on how to enhance both the body and mind, Rosewood London's program will leverage the incredible knowledge and resources of Miller and Verney-Carron to provide guests with a fun yet informative day.

Ms MIN – Richness in Minimalism

With a vision of blending ageless elegance with modern functionality, Ms MIN was created for the forward-thinking fashion set: those seeking progressive pieces that stand the test of time. Collections are clean and smart, boasting sophisticated wardrobe staples that leave a lasting impression. As PlaceMakers, Ms MIN's founders will bring the brand's signature aesthetic and ethos to Beijing House, the largest suite at Rosewood Beijing and the city's premier destination for entertaining. In addition to redesigning the space to showcase Ms MIN's interpretation of A Sense of Place, Liu Min and Ian Hylton will also coordinate special fashion showings and crafting experiences – including a Chinese calligraphy lesson – for guests of the suite to enjoy. Rosewood Beijing will further serve as the setting for the debut of Ms MIN's Fall/Winter 2021 collection, which will launch via an intimate trunk show and shopping experience in lieu of the more traditional fashion show.

Digital Journeys of Discovery

Essential to the program are digital activations that bring Rosewood's destinations directly to guests, independent of physical presence. Bespoke destination guides curated by each PlaceMaker will be available to browse and interact with online via a dedicated platform. Featuring insider recommendations for exploring the lesser-known elements of Rosewood's locales, the guides offer an incredible source of inspiration for those at every stage of their travel planning, whether searching for their next destination or finessing their itinerary upon arrival. Exclusive interviews, imagery and video assets will also be spotlighted, adding an extra layer of storytelling to the PlaceMaker program.

Future PlaceMakers

Other inaugural PlaceMakers will be introduced throughout the coming months, including Johanna Ho, one of Hong Kong's most prominent sustainable fashion designers, on behalf of Rosewood Hong Kong; Emiko Davies, cookbook author and food photographer, on behalf of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco; Sarah Means and Lizzie Means Duplantis, founders of bespoke cowboy boot company Miron Crosby, on behalf of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek; David Luna, mixed-media artist and Guadalajara-based business owner, on behalf of Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort; and Amandine Lugnier, founder of family-focused content platform and pop-up series The Reunion, on behalf of Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel. New PlaceMakers will be inducted into the longstanding program throughout 2021 and beyond.

To learn more about Rosewood's PlaceMakers, please visit rosewoodhotels.com/placemakers.

