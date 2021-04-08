Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® Releases New Brand Film As A Tribute To The Unlimited Wonder Of Travel

Directed by Pascal Dangin, esteemed photographer and CEO and chief creative officer at Studio Dangin, the short film takes viewers on a journey to Rosewood's destinations around the world, highlighting the brand's approach to hosting guests as an art form and the leading role that local culture and heritage play in the Rosewood experience. Rooted in the notion that Rosewood is more than just a collection of premier hotels and resorts, but a facilitator of meaningful journeys, gatherings and connections, the film speaks to the soul of today's traveler, igniting the pursuit of exploration, wonder and possibility.

Clips showcasing several of the collection's most iconic properties, as well as the larger land and cityscapes to which they belong, are accompanied by smart text overlays that communicate the wonder of travel and Rosewood's commitment to helping guests to capture them. The film also features a prototype room filmed inside an abstract space as if it were a luxury fashion or beauty product. The serenity of the room is captured in delicate motion, textured with tranquil sounds, and juxtaposed against the film's scenes a fast-moving and busy world.

The stylized model room symbolizes that Rosewood is more than a hotel; the sanctuaries exist to inspire gathering across cultures and experiences – to welcome, to share, to dine and, together, to journey in discovery. The result is a love letter to the countless excursions that await Rosewood travelers.

"Our latest brand film beautifully showcases the vibrancy of cultures and communities that Rosewood is privileged to be a part of," says Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "Whether Paris or Phuket, Montecito or Manhattan, each of our destinations encourages a meaningful journey of discovery. As people begin to explore the world once more and look for ways to reconnect with both themselves and one another following this past year of isolation, we are proud to offer inspiration and bring people together over the exceptional experiences that only Rosewood can provide."

Debuting today on Rosewood's official brand and property websites and social media channels, the video can be viewed here.

