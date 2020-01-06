Rosewood Little Dix Bay Opens Today Following An Extensive, Four-Year Reimagination

"We are excited to welcome a new wave of ultra-luxury travelers as well as our adoring legacy guests to the reimagined Rosewood Little Dix Bay," said Andreas Pade, managing director of Rosewood Little Dix Bay. "Over the last four years, an expert team of environmentalists, architects and designers has worked tirelessly to honor the resort's storied past while incorporating modern amenities and comforts, creating a truly one-of-a-kind offering in the British Virgin Islands that will delight discerning travelers for generations to come."

Unique History and Heritage

Ideally situated along one of Virgin Gorda's most beautiful bays, Rosewood Little Dix Bay initially opened in 1964 and was quickly established amongst affluential explorers as a destination of choice. Throughout a fifty-two-year tenure, the property held a premier place in the hearts of travelers from around the world, many of whom returned annually alongside new friends and family members to share with them the riches of the resort. After closing for a refurbishment in 2016, the property was soon shuttered by the effects of Hurricane Irma. Today, following a four-year, full renovation, the renowned resort remerges to universal delight as a paramount Caribbean retreat, retaining its original emphasis on celebrating the surrounding natural environment while introducing new elements that speak to the wants and needs of today's travelers.

Dedicated Service

The elevated journey that awaits at the new Rosewood Little Dix Bay begins before guests arrive at the resort through a selection of new offerings and amenities, including an entirely new, dedicated butler service created to tailor each guest's experience from beginning to end. Throughout their journeys, from planning to parting, guests' butlers are available to assist with check in and check out, unpacking and repacking, arranging dining reservations and daily activities and more.

Bespoke Ocean Arrival

Those arriving to the destination through Tortola are transported to the resort on one of Rosewood's brand new, ultra-luxury catamarans, each rigged with attractive finishes and first-class amenities. Onboard, captain and crew guide guests on the seamless, 20-minute sail to Virgin Gorda, complete with signature beverages and a brief tour of the coastal highlights. Upon arrival to the resort's new private dock, travelers are greeted by their butlers and continue to the personalized check-in experience.

A Reimagined Oasis

Inspired by its supreme setting with architecture positioned to follow the lines of the landscape, the property's intuitive, modern design by New York-based design team Meyer Davis evokes a relaxed yet refined sense of luxury bolstered by boundless natural beauty. Honoring Laurance Rockefeller's original vision, the footprint and structures of the property remain the same, including the resort's unmistakable conical shaped roofs that sit atop the heart of the resort, Pavilion. Inside, each distinct guest space pays homage to Rosewood Little Dix Bay's laid-back heritage while simultaneously incorporating a contemporary and residential vibe, with an aim to exude the feeling of a private home and offer a transcendent sense of ease throughout the entire guest journey. In keeping with Rosewood's guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy, wherein the local sensibilities of the destination inspire the offerings provided there, the resort's new design reflects the intrinsic style and sentiment of Virgin Gorda through unique décor, authentic artifacts and dynamic design elements that bring the external environment indoors.

Supreme Stays

80 expertly appointed guestrooms, suites and villas have been designed with privacy, relaxation and reconnection in mind, with the majority of rooms serving as digital-free sanctuaries without televisions. Dressed in the soothing tones of the island's pristine sands, ancient boulders and cooling waters, each accommodation offers elevated design and décor and unobstructed views of the sea, including the hexagonal-shaped Ocean View Cottage and Beach Front Cottage guestrooms. Sophisticated and spacious suites, ranging from Tree House Suites inspired by the resort's original stilt houses to One-Bedroom Pool Suites with private plunge pools and adjoining Ocean View Junior and One- and Two-Bedroom Suites, provide an inspired home-away-from-home ideal for group getaways. For those seeking an even more elevated stay, the resort's luxury villas deliver the utmost in space and service and include the four-bedroom Villa Joy, two-bedroom Columbus House and three-bedroom Laurance House. Both original to the 1964 property, Columbus House and Laurance House feature large living spaces, full kitchens, oversized terraces, private pools and direct beach access. Bespoke services and amenities enhance every stay, including signature AERIN bath and body products, complimentary bikes and chauffeured golf cart transportation around the resort, as well as the entirely new dedicated butler service for all guests.

Distinct Island Dining

Four dynamic dining outlets combine the best of Caribbean cuisine with international influences and awe-inspiring ambiance to produce a one-of-a-kind culinary experience unmatched in the region. Featuring a freehand menu that rotates daily, the chic and colorful signature restaurant Reef House showcases premier al fresco "farm-to-fork" dining, with fresh provisions and ingredients sourced daily from the property's on-site garden as well as through local purveyors. Slightly more casual, Sugar Mill serves creative tapas-style dishes paired with specialty craft cocktails from within the property's open-air stone mill. Situated in the heart of the resort beneath its iconic vaulted rooftops, Pavilion utilizes international cooking methods, global ingredients and bold spices in every dish, as shown through demonstrations at the restaurant's outdoor show kitchen. Located just off Pavilion, the relaxed, indoor-outdoor Rum Room is stocked with 107 different labels of aged and rare rums from around the world, with bartenders serving a mix of new and classic concoctions throughout the day.

Elevated Wellness

Set against the stunning Sir Francis Drake Channel with sweeping cliffside views of the bay below, the resort's Sense, A Rosewood Spa incorporates the island's tranquil style, ethos and offerings within each of the eight treatment rooms and throughout the unique menu of inspired services. Highlights include Afri-Cure, a signature service that incorporates local Jumbie Tree leaves, Tamarind Tree leaves, lemongrass and harvested Salt Island sea salt, as well as The Baths Journey, an experiential treatment that invites guests off property to explore the wonders of the destination. Ideal for guests looking to unwind before or after treatments, the two-tiered Spa Infinity Pool, sits directly adjacent to Sense Spa and offers a calming and quiet atmosphere. The facility further features a state-of-the-art fitness center, a juice and smoothie bar and an outdoor yoga and group fitness platform.

Refined Recreation

Additional wellness and recreational offerings allow guests to further engage the body and mind in the most stunning of settings, including two hiking trails boasting expansive views of the island, curated beach drops to Virgin Gorda's seven secluded bays and an immersive Island Bathing program soundtracked by the songs of the sea. Six tennis courts spanning cement and artificial grass surfaces, as well as two pickle ball courts, can be enjoyed during private lessons with the resort's resident instructor as well as during weekly clinics and competitions. A wide range of watersports are also represented on property, ranging from kayaking to paddle boarding to surfing, while the centrally-located, fully-serviced Pavilion Pool offers an optimal environment for a serene swim. For younger guests, a holistic Rosewood Explorers children's program boasts a range of authentic and immersive activities curated to educate children on their surroundings while fostering a sense of adventure and social responsibility and awareness. Inspired experiences include meet-and-greets with local lizards, snakes and other wildlife at the property's own petting zoo, wades through the island's waters to learn about reef protection and observe the destination's indigenous marine life, and cooking classes utilizing local ingredients grown at the resort's sustainable farm.

Elegant Weddings & Events

A selection of distinct indoor and outdoor event spaces ideal for weddings, corporate meetings and celebrations solidify the resort as a one-of-a-kind gathering place for commemorating life's most important moments. The indoor event space encompasses the dazzling Great Room, filled with natural light and perfect for gatherings up to 70 people, and the private Mahogany Boardroom, an intimate and sophisticated venue comfortably seating up to 14 people. Outside, the private beach and lawns serve as picturesque backdrops for celebrations of all sizes.

