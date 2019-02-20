Rosewood Miramar Beach Opens Its Doors As California's Most Luxurious Beachside Retreat

Owned and developed by Caruso, the company behind some of the world's most acclaimed shopping, dining and lifestyle destinations, Rosewood Miramar Beach embodies the brand's commitment to creating properties that reflect the unique fabric of the communities in which they live. Caruso hand-selected Rosewood Hotels & Resorts ® as the resort manager, in large part due to its guiding A Sense of Place ® philosophy, wherein the history, culture and sensibilities of the location are woven into the property. The result is a truly authentic and inspired experience that serves as a world-class gathering place for locals and visitors alike.

"Rosewood Miramar Beach is the culmination of years of hard work and dedicated service to the Montecito community. What makes Miramar Beach so special, beyond the incomparable setting, is its history as a beloved icon of hospitality – it's simply embedded in the land," said Rick Caruso, owner, Rosewood Miramar Beach, and founder and chief executive officer, Caruso. "We're honored to now usher in a new era of hospitality and welcome locals and travelers back to this cherished retreat."

The Spirit of Miramar

Years ago, on that same strip of magnificent beach was Miramar by the Sea, a storied resort first purchased by a young couple in 1876. Initially a private residence, the couple was so taken by the extraordinary location that they soon built cottages to lodge visiting friends and family. Not long afterwards the cottages became accommodations so that outside guests would also be able to share in the magic of Miramar. With each passing summer season, with so many embracing the golden age of travel, the spirit of Miramar was born.

A Residential Resort

Inspired by the beautiful homes and grand estates of Montecito, and true to Rosewood's signature residential-style, Rosewood Miramar Beach provides guests a truly unique experience – as if being hosted in a private home – across all guest touch-points; the resort is residential in style, service and sentiment. The property, which features 161 guestrooms and suites, was manifested from Rick's idea of a sprawling Montecito estate that grew over time, in tandem with the growth of a family – an homage to the genesis of the original property.

"Rosewood Miramar Beach is the pinnacle of design, setting and service," said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "It is a true jewel not only in the rich hospitality landscape of Montecito and Santa Barbara, but across the globe. Guests will delight in the relaxed atmosphere of coastal California while enjoying Rosewood's intuitive service and our modern, ultra-luxury approach to the resort experience."

At the heart of the property is the magnificent Manor House where a dramatic stone-paved driveway leads up to a striking single-entry, solid-wood front door that opens into the home's grand foyer.

The centerpiece of the residence is its luxuriantly-curved staircase – a tribute to an original design by esteemed Southern Californian architect Paul Williams, remembered by many as an architect to the stars. Williams' work and vision is distinctly Southern Californian and has influenced residential and hospitality design worldwide. His original drawings are on display within the property's entryway, showcasing a number of sketches, including the inspiration behind the resort's spiral staircase.

Three signature suites reside in the Manor House including The Founder's Residence, The Miramar Suite and The Ambassador Suite. Each provide the utmost in luxury, space and style, infusing distinctly residential design details throughout the resort – the product of collaboration with Rick Caruso's personal interior designer, Diane Johnson. Boasting spectacular views and distinct décor and design, the signature suites can be combined with king-sized guestrooms to form an entirely private, seven-bedroom retreat within the Manor House.

Complementing the grandeur of the Manor House, spread over 16 acres of lush landscaping, are the Bungalows and Lanai House guestrooms. Each guestroom accommodation is light-filled and spacious and offers a furnished balcony or patio, a roomy dressing area, and awe-inspiring views of the garden, ocean or mountainside. Lavish bathrooms provide every indulgence with elegant marble finishes, freestanding soaking tubs and separate his-and-her vanities.

A focal point of the estate is the Cabana Pool, one of two pools on property. Another nod to Paul Williams, the pool's distinctive, serpentine-edge design draws inspiration from the architect's work for the now-demolished Arrowhead Springs Hotel in Central California. Nineteen luxurious cabanas, each topped with a stylish black and white valance, complete the pool's polished yet playful footprint.

A carefully curated art collection beautifully bolsters the residential quality of the resort, with over 600 pieces hand-selected by Rick himself thoughtfully placed throughout the property. The one-of-a-kind collection combines archival images, traditional works and fine modern pieces to produce a distinctive and distinguished art narrative. Capturing the rich history of the property's privileged site on the stunning Montecito coast, as well as the signature spirit of the new resort, the collection includes original works by Norman Rockwell, Fernando Botero, Mel Bochner and Hans Burkhardt and fine photography from Jim McHugh, Slim Aarons, and more.

Pristine Beachfront Accommodations

Anchoring the property are the resort's 26 oceanfront Beach House suites, studios and guestrooms which feature private terraces directly over the sand, an unparalleled offering in Southern California. In addition to the breath-taking ocean views, Beach House guests enjoy several exclusive services to complement the beachfront experience, including access to a complimentary evening cocktail trolley, monogrammed pillowcases and robes along with personalized amenities from arrival to departure.

A Luxury Beach Experience, Redefined

With its prime positioning directly atop Montecito's pristine sands, Rosewood Miramar Beach is the only resort in the region that offers guests all-encompassing beach service with complimentary access to chairs and umbrellas, food and cocktail services and activities and programs for both sand and sea. Enjoy the cool crash of the Pacific's waves aboard surf and paddleboards available by way of the resort's beach attendants or watch the tide rise high from the Miramar Beach Bar.

Resort guests can also enjoy plentiful activities including open-air bocce and shuffleboard and cozy evenings around a flickering firepit, while residents of Montecito and the surrounding Santa Barbara area will be invited to experience an extensive calendar of programming on property, a Caruso signature. With every visit flawlessly tailored to each guest's preferences, Rosewood Miramar Beach is the ideal setting for family gatherings and romantic getaways alike.

Destination Dining

Rosewood Miramar Beach features seven distinctive restaurants and bars. Helmed by Executive Chef Massimo Falsini – who joins the property with experience leading a Michelin-starred restaurant – the resort's culinary program is characterized by locally and sustainably sourced produce that highlights the best of the region's rich gastronomy.

Caruso's, the lively and inviting oceanfront restaurant, features al fresco seating over the sand alongside a stylish and sparkling interior with unmatched views of the Pacific Ocean. Chef Massimo introduces a taste of Southern Italy to coastal Montecito through signature dishes that utilize the highest-quality ingredients sourced from neighboring farmers, fisherman and ranchers. Combining the best of la dolce vita with the relaxed glamour of the American Riviera, Caruso's is poised to become a dining destination that locals and visitors will seek to experience time and time again.

Malibu Farm at Miramar, the first California resort outpost of the beloved farm-to-table concept by Helene Henderson, offers all-day dining in a refined yet laid back setting. In keeping with Malibu Farm's philosophy, the restaurant serves simply prepared plates crafted from fresh and locally-sourced ingredients. Malibu Farm at Miramar draws inspiration from its Montecito surroundings to deliver a rustic and relaxed beach vibe that simultaneously embodies the elegance of the luxury resort.

Miramar Beach Bar, the Beach House's oceanfront oasis inspired by a luxurious sailing vessel, invites guests to enjoy an array of craft cocktails and simplistic snacks in a lively and jovial setting. At the chic and sophisticated Manor Bar, live music provides an ideal environment for a pre- or post-dinner libation.

Delicious poolside bites and family-friendly treats will be served at Scoop Shop in a whimsical and charming atmosphere, while Cabana Bar touts refreshing cocktails and light fare at the serpentine-edge Cabana Pool. The Manor House's Living Room is the perfect place for indulging in afternoon tea or a glass of champagne overlooking the Great Lawn. A robust calendar of live entertainment across all venues truly brings the property to life.

One-of-a-Kind Resort Retail

Hand-selected by Rick Caruso, goop occupies a brick-and-mortar retail space at the resort alongside The Gatehouse, a new California-inspired concept store curated by designer James Perse. The goop Sundries Shop at Rosewood Miramar Beach, which is the brand's first permanent hotel retail experience, combines goop-approved favorites in clean beauty, wellness, athleticwear and resort fashion with elevated beach essentials for travelers. Extending beyond the Sundries Shop, each guestroom at Rosewood Miramar Beach will feature a minibar offering an assortment of goop curated items. Housed in a painted brick building facing the Manor House, The Gatehouse features clothing, home accessories and toys alongside an eclectic mix of antiques and one-of-a-kind pieces sourced from all over the world and restored by Perse and his team.

Relax and Re-energize

Rosewood Miramar Beach is a destination designed for renewal and rejuvenation. At Sense, A Rosewood Spa, guests enjoy unique treatments and rituals inspired by the healing traditions and native plants found in the local surroundings, such as the Alkaline Marine Cocoon and the Montecito Sage Purification. Offering expertly appointed relaxation rooms, steam rooms and saunas as well as ample individual and couples treatment rooms, Sense is a tranquil oasis welcoming both overnight guests and members of the local Montecito community. Sally Hershberger Montecito will bring a full suite of salon and bridal services from the acclaimed female hairstylist, as well as Sally's complete collection of luxury haircare products, to guests of Rosewood Miramar Beach. Afternoons can be spent exercising at the resort's state-of-the-art fitness center, which features outdoor treadmills, alongside high-performance equipment from Woodway and Peloton.

A plentiful program of well-being activities such as sunrise yoga on the beach, personal training sessions and pool fitness activities engage the mind, body and spirit.

Timeless Transportation

An eclectic fleet of automobiles escorts guests around the property and throughout the community in style. The property's house car, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, embodies Rosewood Miramar Beach's classic elegance, while three custom designed and masterfully crafted "Jollys" make excursions into nearby Montecito a pure delight. Built with impeccable care and affection, the vibrant "Jollys" boast pink, turquoise and yellow exteriors, as well as open-air sides, polished wicker seats and sporty striped canopy roofs, and are a tribute to the picturesque taxis in Capri and the limited-edition Fiat 600. Outfitted with comforting and luxurious touches including a picnic basket that can be stocked with champagne, wine and hors d'oeuvres and Bluetooth capabilities for music, the chauffeured cars are the ideal family transport from which to explore the enchanting coastal plain of Montecito. In addition to everyday use, the fleet is available for special events and celebrations, such as weddings and off-site picnics, and create a multitude of memorable moments for guests.

Elegant Weddings and Events

The unrivaled seaside setting at Rosewood Miramar Beach creates a uniquely romantic stage for the exchange of vows and celebratory moments. From the intimate Founder's Dining Room to the glittering Chandelier Room and the expansive Great Lawn, Rosewood Miramar Beach offers over 27,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Soaked in natural sunlight through its boundless windows, the Chandelier Room is home to twelve completely custom Baccarat chandeliers each with Baccarat's signature single red octagonal crystal alongside a subtle nod to the history of Miramar, a single blue precious stone. Whether it's a first dance or a golden anniversary, Rosewood Miramar Beach is the ultimate destination to raise a glass and toast every occasion.

"Combining the comforts and intimacy of a family home with the world-class amenities and seamless service of a luxury resort, Rosewood Miramar Beach has been meticulously designed to provide both guests and locals with an experience unlike any other," said Seán Carney, managing director of Rosewood Miramar Beach. "We feel incredibly privileged to continue the legacy of the former Miramar by the Sea and bring to the Montecito community a new ultra-luxurious retreat and a past sense of the magic that was – and will be – Miramar Beach."

About Rosewood Miramar Beach

Situated on one of the most beautiful and pristine beaches in Southern California, Rosewood Miramar Beach is located in Santa Barbara's picturesque Montecito community known as The American Riviera. Offering 161 ultra-luxury guestrooms and suites, including beachfront accommodations, a collection of signature suites and multi-bedroom bungalows, the resort has been designed with style, grace and glamour and perfectly balances the residential and the refined. Amenities include Sense, A Rosewood Spa, a state-of-the-art fitness studio, two cabana-lined pools and bespoke beach service on the sandy shores of Miramar Beach. Home to seven distinct dining venues including Caruso's, the signature oceanfront restaurant, and Malibu Farm at Miramar, an all-day eatery, Rosewood Miramar Beach is a culinary destination in its own right for locals and visitors alike. An elevated retail experience further bolsters Rosewood Miramar Beach as the ultimate retreat for the best in luxury lifestyle, with a first-of-its-kind goop Sundries Shop as well as a new California-inspired concept store curated by designer James Perse. Expansive indoor and outdoor event space, totaling approximately 28,000 square-feet, includes the Chandelier Room with over 6,500-square-feet, and the Great Lawn, which offers infinite ocean views. Personalized service makes Rosewood Miramar Beach the perfect destination for celebrating life's moments both big and small. Rosewood Miramar Beach is owned by Caruso and managed by Rosewood Hotels and Resorts.

About Caruso

Caruso is one of the most successful, productive and profitable real estate development and hospitality companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the privately held company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of retail, residential and mixed-use properties known for their award-winning architecture, unparalleled quest experiences, and dedication to their local communities. Caruso's expertise in creating beloved town centers has made its properties desired locations for retail flagships, new to brick-and-mortar tenants, and innovative dining and entertainment concepts. Consistently ranked among the top shopping centers in the world, Caruso's properties continue to outperform the industry standards for occupancy rates and average sales per square foot. Included in Caruso's world-class portfolio and marquee shopping and dining destinations are The Grove and The Americana at Brand; luxury residential building 8500; and The Masonic Temple, a restored 1929 Art Deco landmark converted into innovative Class-A office space. The company continues to focus on expansion and currently has invested more than a billion dollars in new lines of business, including the newly opened, first-of-its-kind retail, dining and entertainment destination Palisades Village, as well as the ultra-luxury five-star beachfront resort Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 25 one-of-a-kind luxury properties in 15 countries, with 22 new hotels under development. Each Rosewood hotel embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Beijing.

For more information and reservations: rosewoodmiramarbeach.com

Connect with us: Facebook Twitter Instagram @RosewoodMiramarBeach

Media Contact:

Callie Stanton

Nike Communications

Telephone: 646.654.3438

Email: cstanton@nikecomm.com

SOURCE Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://rosewoodmiramarbeach.com

