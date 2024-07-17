ROSEWOOD RESIDENCES OLD LIGHTHOUSE ESTABLISHES NEW BENCHMARK FOR LUXURY LIVING IN LOS CABOS, MEXICO

An Unrivaled Haven, Curated By Rosewood Residences, The Prestigious New 550 Acre Development Will Usher In A New Era Of Refinement For The Region

HONG KONG, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® continues to realize accelerated residential growth with the announcement of Rosewood Residences Old Lighthouse in Los Cabos, Mexico. Stretching across 550 acres on the southernmost tip of the Baja Peninsula, where the striking Sea of Cortez meets the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean, this private address will combine the beauty of Los Cabos with the unrivaled Rosewood Residential experience and the opportunity for endless discovery. As Rosewood's first fully branded stand-alone residential community, the destination will deliver an inspired and enriching experience designed to create connection, spark imagination, and bravely test the boundaries of refined branded living.

In partnership with the esteemed Coppel family —renowned creators of the leading hotel and resort companies in Mexico —Old Lighthouse was born out of a shared vision for crafting communities that unite like-minded individuals over immersive experiences that invoke discovery. At the heart of Old Lighthouse is a collection of Rosewood Residences that elegantly cascade across this extraordinary setting. Residents will benefit from the most extensive range of exclusive amenities and services that Rosewood has ever offered across its residential developments, thoughtfully tailored to provide unparalleled adventure and inspire exceptional living, every day.

A Secluded Natural Wonder

Rosewood Residences Old Lighthouse will find its home amidst the dramatic coastline of Los Cabos. Perched atop spectacular cliffs stands El Faro Viejo "The Old Lighthouse," the oldest standing structure in the region, erected in 1905. Enveloped by mesmerizing cliffs, white sand beaches, and panoramic ocean vistas, the Coppel family has patiently preserved the site for over twenty-five years, culminating in a private sanctuary where rich history and modern luxury unite in harmony. The natural landscape places discovery at the heart of the elevated lifestyle that awaits.

Built in harmony with the land, the collection of Rosewood Residences will offer a diverse selection of expansive and secluded homes ranging from 4,000 to over 10,000 square feet, with each lot occupying approximately 0.7 acres. Inclusive of turnkey luxury villas as well as premium lots to be customized by their buyers, the initial 144 residences will be meticulously curated by Guadalajara-based architects, Gomez Vazquez International and interior designers Studio Lifestyle to complement the topography of the land and embrace the splendor of the breathtaking setting. Each residence will be thoughtfully crafted to combine indoor and outdoor living spaces, with materials and finishes carefully selected to harmonize with the natural environment and seamlessly blend into the surroundings. From the alluring architecture to the refined sophistication of the interiors, every aspect of Rosewood Residences Old Lighthouse will demonstrate a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance. The site's historical significance provides an added layer of depth and reverence, fostering a connection to the land and its storied past that enriches the living experience for residents.

Curated Experiences to Enrich Living

Life at Old Lighthouse will be a journey of elevated discovery that will offer an experience unseen in the branded residential space. Rosewood's signature approach to service will extend across an exclusive collection of ultra-luxury social and family-oriented amenities. Blending into the beautiful landscape, highlights will include The Cliff House, the heart and hub of the community occupying a pristine location within the site. Precisely located where the Baja Peninsula begins its one-thousand-mile journey northward, this multi-level oceanfront facility will house an array of entertainment and gathering spaces designed by Mexico City-based architect Manuel Cervantes Céspedes and interior designer Bibiana Huber Diaz. These will include a five-star restaurant with a private dining room, a high-energy bar offering live entertainment, and an outdoor events facility. Additional gathering places will be found at The Beach Club, a one-of-a-kind oasis carefully nestled within winding stunning dunes, offering multiple pools, cabanas, beachfront dining, and a world-class spa; The Family Athletic Center providing sports fields, courts, and fitness facilities; and an extraordinary Wellbeing Center extending holistic therapies and treatments from leading practitioners. Residents will further enjoy unrestricted access to a world-class private Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and practice facility for members and guests to unwind and embrace the rarified lifestyle.

Along with the highly personalized services one would expect from Rosewood, curated experiences will invite residents to make the most of the endless outdoor and cultural pursuits for which Cabo is known, from horseback riding and star gazing to best-in-class deep sea and offshore fishing and snorkeling. Every moment will be expertly managed by a dedicated Rosewood Residential team, offering both the expected —round-the-clock onsite support —and the extraordinary — endless moments of surprise and delight.

"Our partnership with Ernesto Coppel and the Coppel family will revitalize one of Los Cabos' most iconic addresses and provide discerning buyers with an unmatched living experience in a remarkable setting," said Brad Berry, Vice President of Global Residential Development at Rosewood Hotel Group. "Los Cabos is a special place where luxury seamlessly intertwines with nature, adventure, and leisure and we look forward to facilitating exceptional immersions and moments of discovery for our owners and their guests."

Jose Luis Mogollon, Managing Partner at Old Lighthouse said, "We are thrilled to partner with Rosewood on this one-of-a-kind project, which is to set a new benchmark in luxurious and adventure-bound living. Crafting memorable and personalized experiences at every touchpoint, Rosewood brings a distinct exclusivity and level of service to this project that will set Rosewood Residences Old Lighthouse apart from other residential offerings in Los Cabos. Alongside curating an exceptional lifestyle for our residents, the Rosewood team has worked hand in hand with our extraordinary team in the design and architecture of the project to ensure the residences foster an elevated sense of luxury and belonging; and cultivate an enriched lifestyle in harmony with nature and the local culture."

Rosewood Residences Old Lighthouse is scheduled to officially commence the first phase of sales in late 2024. For more information, visit:

www.oldlighthouse.com

https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/residences/ownership/los-cabos

About Rosewood Residences

Rosewood Residences is a collection of properties carefully curated to enrich the lives of all who call them home, and forge deeply personal connections between people and place. In partnership with the best developers, architects, and designers, these homes are inspired by their remarkable locations around the world, thoughtfully combining authentic layering and characterful styling to appeal to the cultivated tastes of global buyers. Rosewood's signature service standards are ever-present, building meaningful relationships with residents, inspiring everyday discovery, and creating an empowering sense of community. Available for both ownership and rental, these residences can be found within a Rosewood hotel or resort or as standalone properties. Launched in 2008, the portfolio has since evolved to include 11 one-of-a-kind branded residences with an impressive pipeline of over 22 additional developments to be announced over the next 7 years.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts manages a global collection of 34 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts, and residences in 21 countries. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture, and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas, and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences. Rosewood Residences are defined by the brand's commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration.

For more information, please visit rosewoodhotels.com

About Old Lighthouse

An unrivaled haven, curated by Rosewood Residences, Old Lighthouse Los Cabos is located on the southernmost tip of the Baja Peninsula where the striking Sea of Cortez meets the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean. At the heart of Old Lighthouse is a collection of Rosewood Residences that elegantly cascade across this extraordinary setting. Residents are invited to discover an exclusive and extensive range of amenities and experiences, thoughtfully tailored to offer unparalleled adventure and blissful serenity. El Faro Viejo (The Old Lighthouse) - the region's oldest standing structure signifies the illuminating and enduring vision at the heart of this haven. Built in harmony with the land, every facet has been curated to create lasting connections between this place, its people and their loved ones, inspiring enriched living, every day.

