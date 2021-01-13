Rosewood Rome To Open In 2023

Extending an entire block, Rosewood Rome will encompass three historic buildings, each of which were originally built in the early 1900s. The crown jewel of the project will be the reimagination of the former BNL headquarters, the main unit of the development that was initially designed by renowned Italian architect and urban planner Marcello Piacentini. The property's transformation will be managed by Colliers International, led by global architecture and engineering firm, Jacobs, and Australian interior design firm, BAR Studio to build upon Piacentini's legacy and pay homage to the property's roots as an exemplar of modernist Italian architecture. The design will take influence from the hotel's location overlooking Via Veneto, one of Rome's most elegant streets and a symbol of the celebrated Federico Fellini film, La Dolce Vita, with elegant interiors that blend timeless style with contemporary comforts. In keeping with Rosewood's guiding A Sense of Place ® philosophy, Rome's relaxed ambiance and devotion to dolce far niente , or the art of "doing nothing", will influence the hotel's design concept, which will mix traditional architectural elements with modern décor and detailing to create a sophisticated environment for the ultimate life of leisure.

"Over the last several years, we have been searching for the right opportunities to evolve our European footprint and bring the Rosewood brand to new corners of the continent," said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "As one of Italy's most vibrant cities with an undoubtedly rich legacy and charming character, Rome has long been at the top of the list of priority destinations in which to set the Rosewood flag, and we're thrilled to be working with our partners at Antirion SGR on this project that will surely set a new standard for luxury lifestyle experiences in Rome."

Upon completion, Rosewood Rome will offer 157 accommodations, including 44 suites. Home to three dining outlets, including a contemporary Italian bistro, a lobby bar and café and a rooftop bar with a terrace with sweeping views of the city, the hotel will serve as a luxurious escape for locals and visitors alike. Additional amenities include a subterrain experience within the bank's original vault featuring a modern Roman Bathhouse and Sense®, A Rosewood Spa, located on the rooftop which will feature four dedicated treatment rooms and a wellness terrace with a reflecting pool and dynamic fitness center. Dedicated event spaces will encompass three meeting rooms and a grand ballroom.

"We are honored to embark on this exciting project with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts," said Ofer Arbib, CEO of Antirion SGR. "We could not think of more suited partner to create a new world-renowned destination that celebrates the heritage and rich offerings of Rome while simultaneously extending a sophisticated interpretation of ultra-luxury hospitality."

Rosewood Rome will be the brand's fourth Italian property, joining Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany and the upcoming Rosewood Porto Cervo and Rosewood Venice, set to open in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Rosewood's existing European properties also include Rosewood London and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris. The brand's strong global pipeline now comprises of eleven projects in Europe including high-profile projects in the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Spain and the Netherlands.

For more information on Rosewood Rome, please visit www.rosewoodhotels.com/rome.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 27 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 16 countries, with 22 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rent in extraordinary destinations within the brand's wide-ranging portfolio.

For more information: rosewoodhotels.com

Connect with us: Facebook Twitter Instagram WeChat @RosewoodHotels

About Antirion SGR

Antirion is an independent asset management company (known as SGR in Italy) that focuses on the establishment and management of closed-end real estate alternative investment funds for institutional investors. Antirion has a broad vision based on investment differentiation both in geographical terms and in terms of assets classes, providing its unique expertise to serve the needs of each individual shareholder.

For more information visit www.antirionsgr.it/en

# # #

Media Contacts:



North America United Kingdom Kendall Trainer Amelia Strange Nike Communications Bacchus PR Telephone: +1 646 654 3438 Telephone: +44 20 8968 0202 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]



Mainland China Hong Kong SAR Alex Tang Rachel Yip Act of Assembly Six Degrees PR Telephone: + 86 21 6219 5832 Telephone: +852 9678 1981 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]



Thailand and Southeast Asia Japan Nopnarit Lieopanich (Zaadeu) Mayumi Abe Snaith Z Communications Colours PR Telephone: +66 81 444 8444 Telephone: +81 80 3256 0766 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.rosewoodhotels.com

