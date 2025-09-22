Rosie Blooms: Downtown Phoenix's Newest Hot Spot for Urban Living

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosie is officially open in downtown Phoenix, welcoming new residents to a fresh take on city living. Think modern furnished apartments, rooftop views, and some of the best work-from-home spaces you'll find anywhere—all wrapped into your rent.

Rising 19 stories above the heart of downtown, Rosie offers 370 apartments, with most homes designed as efficient, stylish studios. For anyone tired of moving trucks and furniture shopping, fully furnished options are available—just bring your suitcase and you're good to go.

The Rosie

Built for living and working

Rosie puts just as much thought into your workspace as it does your living space. The building includes 4,500 sq. ft. of coworking amenities: private offices with smart locks, phone booths for calls, shared tables, and plenty of space to spread out. It's designed for the way people actually work today, whether you're remote full-time, side-hustling, or running your own business.

Apartment highlights

Floor-to-ceiling windows with city views

Stainless steel appliances

Quartz countertops

Full-size in-unit washer/dryer

Gas ranges

Walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads

Community perks

Rooftop pool and hot tub

Full fitness center

Covered dog run

Bike storage and repair station

High-speed internet throughout

Secure building access and package receiving

Downtown energy at your doorstep

Rosie's location makes it easy to connect with everything Phoenix has to offer: restaurants, coffee shops, nightlife, art walks, and murals. You'll also be minutes from ASU's downtown campus, major employers, and the light rail. The Yard Gym, a boutique strength and conditioning space, will be opening on the ground floor of Rosie, marking the gym's second location in Arizona. The Yard Gym offers strength ("rig") and conditioning ("turf") classes, along with run club, pilates, yoga and other ancillary programs that cater to all ages and fitness levels.

For details or to schedule a tour, visit https://www.liverosie.com or call 480-992-7342.

SOURCE The X Company