ROSIE'S SIDEKICK SANDWICH SHOP NOW WITH TWO LOCATIONS IN LOGAN SQUARE AND SCHAUMBURG

Expanding from Logan Square Chicago to the suburbs

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosie's Sidekick Sandwich Shop & Catering (RSSS) is a hidden gem that has opened a second location in the D. R. Horton building on Golf Road in Schaumburg, Illinois. RSSS has been providing Chicago's Logan Square and west side neighborhoods with gourmet sandwiches, Italian specialties, keto bowls, pizza bread, cannoli and more for over ten years.

Remembering how we started

Joe and Rosie Pecoraro embarked on their American adventure from Sicily in the mid-1960s, bringing a handful of old-world recipes and the dream of opening their own shop. Since 1968, the Pecoraro family has been providing delicious, homemade food throughout Chicagoland.

Freddy Pecoraro, owner of RSSS, remembers, "As a young boy, maybe five years old, I was in the kitchen with my parents, learning to cook." He adds, "I understood early on what it means to work hard, make a difference and provide the best product to our customers."

Today, Pecoraro takes those classic dishes and puts his spin on them to create mouth-watering fare that will satisfy the hungriest of appetites. He is always in the kitchen tweaking and innovating to make new cuisine that he knows his customers will love.

Serving great food with quality ingredients

The RSSS concept is simple – create a laid-back shop where we can go for a delicious sandwich on authentic artisan bread. The 100% Black Angus Beef and Meatballs are still made according to the family recipe. The original northwest side bakery had one of the first Muffuletta sandwiches in Chicago, and RSSS still has it. You can find it, along with several new delicious varieties, every day.

Freddy takes the time to source only quality ingredients to put on his menu. He says, "If I won't eat it, I'm not going to serve it to my customers."

That philosophy has now come to the suburbs. "Customers who have moved to the suburbs are looking for that authentic Italian sandwich shop that prides itself on quality," says Pecoraro. "That's what we strive for – quality; quality ingredients and quality customer service."

RSSS is also dedicated to giving back to the community. Whether it's block parties, baseball teams, teacher appreciation, emergency service appreciation, school supplies or backpack drives, Freddy wants the community to know he is there for them. "Giving back to the community that has given to me is essential."

The new Schaumburg location is in the D. R. Horton building at 1750 E Golf Road on the first floor at the rear entrance of the building (enter from front or rear), conveniently located just off I-290, and just north of Woodfield Mall.

The original Rosie's Sidekick Sandwich Shop is located at 2610 N California Ave in the Logan Square neighborhood in Chicago.

For more information about Rosie's Sidekick Sandwich Shop, click www.rosiessidekick.com.

Contact Information:

Pam Albrecht

Rosie's Sidekick Sandwich Shop

630-853-5465

[email protected]

