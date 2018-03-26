Roskill: Salt 2018 Conference Promises a Global Perspective from a Packed Agenda

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/656466/Roskill_Logo.jpg )



Delegates at this year's Roskill salt conference will receive a truly global perspective on developments and opportunities in the international salt markets and Europe featuring papers focusing on Africa, South and Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and North America.

Vladimir Sedivy, president of Salt Partners, will draw on his vast experience of a wide array of regional projects to highlight major developments in Africa and where the latest opportunities lie, while Ranjit Pendurthi, Managing Director, the Archean Group, which operates across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and East Africa, as well as South America, will bring his own extensive insight to the agenda.

Alwyn Vorster, managing director of BCI Minerals, will focus on the Australian salt industry while Patrick Laracy, president and CEO, of Vulcan Minerals, Canada, will provide perspective from North America. Conference delegates will also hear a country-focused view from Bettina Grimelund, supply chain manager at Saltimport AS, who will offer a perspective from the Norwegian market.

Roskill's own Kerry Satterthwaite, division manager, industrial minerals and carbon & chemicals, will provide an overview of the global salt market, including latest data and analysis from her respected team of salt industry analysts. Dr Thomas Höhne-Sparborth, Director, Economics & Analytics at Roskill will discuss, "Staying Ahead of the Curve" - the relative cost of production for vacuum salt, versus solar salt, versus rock salt.

Papers on processing and technical matters to help the salt industry keep its operations cost efficient will be included, with a presentation from Robert Van Voorst, CEO of Titan Salt on opportunities to optimise salt plants and T G Krishnan, director- marketing of Global Conveyor Systems, on cutting conveyor maintenance costs for the salt industry. Stephan Kaps, Head of Engineering at K-Utech AG Salt Technologies of Germany will address the conference on the treatment of mother liquor from salt works, a topic of great interest, as companies focus increasingly on environmental protection.

On the agenda are papers on the dry bulk shipping of salt from Denny Sabah, who heads up Business Development at Clarksons Shipbrokers and presentations on end user markets such as the all-important Chlor-alkali market from Angel Fernandez, the highly respected business manager of caustic soda, chlorine & derivatives at Tecnon OrbiChem.

