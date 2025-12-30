ROSM Selected to Lead Groundbreaking Clinical Trial for Osteoarthritis: $1M Grant Powers Search for Disease-Reversing Therapy

WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (ROSM) is proud to announce its selection as a premier clinical site for a pioneering new study aimed at transforming the treatment landscape for Osteoarthritis (OA). Supported by a $1M grant from the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF), ROSM will partner with fellow Maryland innovators Britecyte and Amarex to launch a Phase 1/2a clinical trial investigating a novel Adipose Tissue Allograft (BRC-OA) therapy a treatment with the potential to not just manage symptoms, but to reverse the progression of knee osteoarthritis.

This selection underscores ROSM's reputation as a national leader in minimally invasive regenerative medicine. Dr. John Ferrell , Founder and Director of Sports Medicine at ROSM, has been named Co-Principal Investigator (Co-PI) for the study, a role that places ROSM at the forefront of this scientific advancement.

"We founded ROSM with the mission to naturally optimize performance and help our patients return to the active lives they love without relying on major surgery," said Dr. Ferrell. "I am honored to serve as a Co-PI on this project. This collaboration represents a new frontier in orthopedics; we aren't just looking to mask pain, we are investigating a biological solution that could fundamentally heal damaged tissue and halt the course of this debilitating disease."

A Local Collaboration with Global Potential This initiative is a testament to the power of Maryland's life sciences community. It brings together the biotechnology expertise of Britecyte, the clinical research capabilities of Amarex, and the patient-care excellence of ROSM. Together, these three organizations are pooling their resources to tackle one of the most prevalent causes of disability in adults.

For the millions suffering from knee OA, current options are often limited to pain management or invasive joint replacement surgery. This trial investigates a regenerative alternative that aligns perfectly with ROSM's philosophy of enhancing the body's natural healing capabilities.

About Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (ROSM) Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (ROSM) is a state-of-the-art musculoskeletal and spine care organization leading the shift in orthopedics. By providing innovative, minimally invasive regenerative medicine treatments, ROSM focuses on enhancing the body's natural healing capabilities to restore function and active lifestyles. With locations across Maryland, D.C., and Virginia, ROSM is dedicated to helping patients avoid surgery and get back to doing what they love.

